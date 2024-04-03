Mariposa Technologies Inc joins American Heart Association Innovators’ Network

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

NAPA, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariposa Technologies Inc, the designer of technology and tools to make life better at every stage, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“Joining the Innovator’s Network is an exciting step forward in realizing our mission to positively transform the aging experience. We are honored to be a part of the Network and connect with the AHA and an esteemed group of fellow digital health companies to drive innovation in the senior care and aging in place market,” said Jim Lightsey, Founder and CEO of Mariposa Technologies, Inc.

About Mariposa Technologies, Inc

Mariposa Technologies, Inc joins the Innovators’ Network bringing a unique, consumer-driven mobile and web solution that orchestrates and integrates the network of services and support that help seniors age in place safely and comfortably.

The Mariposa platform is free to consumers for planning and coordinating care. It is available on a subscription basis to homecare agencies, senior living communities and advisors to collaborate with seniors and their loved ones on care planning and to schedule, deliver and manage needed personal care services.

