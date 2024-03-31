Submit Release
MPD Investigating Fatal Crash on I-395

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that killed a driver on Friday evening.

On March 29, 2024, at 5:28 p.m., a Chevy Malibu was traveling northbound in the Third Street Tunnel. At the exit to Massachusetts Avenue, the Malibu rear-ended a Ford Transit Wagon and did not stop, fleeing northbound in the tunnel.

A minute later, the Malibu crossed lanes of traffic and began driving in the shoulder lane. When the driver attempted to get back into the main lanes of traffic, the Malibu mounted the east curb and struck a light pole.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Ronald Jerome Jordan Jr. of Capitol Heights, M.D., was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

