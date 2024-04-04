CodaPet exapnds compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Raleigh, NC
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
Helping pet owners say good-bye to their beloved companions is one of the most important medical services we provide as veterinarians”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Raleigh, NC. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. CodaPet is adding two additional veterinarians to serve pets and pet parents in Raleigh and surrounding cities.
— Dr Suzanne Causey
“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful passing in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. I was fortunate enough to be able to experience in-home euthanasia with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. ” says Dr. Gary Hsia. Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"Having provided end of life care to my own pets both in a hospital setting and at home with their family, I've experienced first hand the difference an at-home euthanasia makes to everyone involved. I am committed to helping pets and their families have as stress-free, dignified and peaceful passing as possible. CodaPet has provided me with the support I need to be able to focus on pets and their families and excel at this," says Dr Kelly Neri. Dr Neri graduated from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1996. In 2004, She moved to North Carolina and for the past 20 years, Dr Neri has served the Triangle Community's pet population.
Dr Suzanne Causey is also joining CodaPet’s network of veterinarians in Raleigh. “Helping pet owners say good-bye to their beloved companions is one of the most important medical services we provide as veterinarians and I am dedicated to help make this process as comforting to clients as possible. Being with clients in their grief is a privilege and requires vulnerability and trust,” says Dr. Causey. Dr Suzanne Causey is a North Carolina native who attended North Carolina State University for both my undergraduate and veterinary studies. She has worked in companion animal medicine in NC and VA since 2004. Dr Causey has two rescue Weimaraners and have partnered with Weimaraner rescue groups for over 20 years. She is also active in her church and community.
Dr. Neri and Dr Causey joins Dr. Scott-Emuakpor to serve pets and pet parents in Raleigh, NC and surrounding cities including Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, Chapel Hill, Apex, Burlington, Wake Forest, Clayton, and Sanford
How In-Home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort in Familiar Surroundings: In-home pet euthanasia allows your beloved pet to remain in the comfort of their own home, reducing stress and anxiety by being in a familiar environment.
2. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: Pets can experience less stress during their final moments as they are not transported to a clinic, avoiding additional discomfort. The familiar scents and objects at home provide a calmer experience.
3. Peaceful Goodbyes for All Family Members: In-home euthanasia enables all family members, including other pets, to be present during this emotional time, fostering closure and understanding for everyone involved.
4. Personalized Attention and Support: A compassionate veterinarian provides personalized care, addressing concerns and ensuring the pet’s well-being and dignity are prioritized throughout the process.
5. Minimized Separation Anxiety: Allowing all pets to be present during the euthanasia helps reduce separation anxiety among them, promoting a smoother transition for the entire household as they grieve the loss of their companion.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Raleigh, NC. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $175 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 45 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home