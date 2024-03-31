Podcast host Randall Kenneth Jones has a very personal connection to "Siri"
Podcast host Randall Kenneth Jones has had announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, as his collaborator and muse since the podcast launch in 2018.
Susan has one of the most recognizable voices on the planet. But she is a very real person who cares about real people—about kindness, compassion and the environment.”COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five years and almost 200 guests, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones (formerly known as JONES.SHOW) continues to enhance its reach. The popular podcast recently added a YouTube channel, making ON THE KNOWS episodes available on video for the first time.
— Randall Kenneth Jones
.
However, one key component has remained the same. Podcast host, author, speaker, and creative communications consultant Randall Kenneth Jones has had podcast announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, as his collaborator and muse since the podcast launched in 2018.
"Susan has one of the most recognizable voices on the planet," Jones said. "But she is a very real person who cares about real people—about kindness, compassion and the environment. Plus, she's a talented musician, voice actor, and public speaker. Having her join me on this podcast journey has been such an honor. That said, when she jokingly segues into 'Siri' voice, it still shocks me that I know her at all."
Bennett was the original American voice of Apple's Siri from Siri's introduction on the iPhone 4S on October 4, 2011, until the iOS 7 update was released on September 18, 2013.
"When planning each new podcast episode, I literally ask myself: What would Susan do?" Jones explains. "Does this guest and this topic reflect our values? Will they entertain and inform? And when the show is over, will they give all of us something truly meaningful to think about?"
As explained by Bennett in the show's opening, "ON THE KNOWS introduces you to people who are in the know—and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you. From artists, authors, and activists to entertainers, educators, and entrepreneurs, ON THE KNOWS will elevate your ability to influence the world we share."
Activist and author Erin Brockovich has generously referred to the podcast and its host as "The best podcast and host ever."
Jones enthusiastically insists, "I have the best podcast announcer ever!"
Recent podcast guests include professional poker's Maria Ho, Barbra Streisand's celebrated sister, vocalist Roslyn Kind, "Awakened Nation" podcast host Brad Szollose, and Hollywood audience marketing expert Kevin Goetz, the 2024 American Cinematheque Power of Cinema Award winner.
Upcoming guests include the aforementioned Brockovich, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Maria Ho's sister, clinical and forensic neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho, and Peter McGraw, author of "Solo: Building a Remarkable Life of Your Own."
Under the Jones.Show banner, Jones has hosted meaningful discussions with actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis, Bargain Mansion's Tamara Day, Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Desmond Child, “Inside Edition's” Lisa Guerrero, AGT comedian Vicki Barbolak, boxing's Adrien Broner, celebrated nature photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and television icons Loretta Swit and Stefanie Powers. All these episodes remain part of the ON THE KNOWS catalog.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "Randy will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. As my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity."
For more information, visit OnTheKnows.com or contact Jones directly.
Randall Kenneth Jones
MindZoo
+1 571-238-4572
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube