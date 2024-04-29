Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Anti-Money Laundering Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Money Laundering Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-money laundering software market size is predicted to reach $5.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

The growth in the anti-money laundering software market is due to the increasing number of money laundering cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-money laundering software market share. Major players in the anti-money laundering software market include Accenture Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., AML Partners LLC, Ascent Business Technology Inc., BAE Systems Inc., Eastnets Holding Limited, Verafin Inc.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, On-cloud

• By Application: Transaction Monitoring, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Compliance Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: BFSI, Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other End-users

• By Geography: The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The anti-money laundering software refers to software used to analyze customer data and detect suspicious activity. Anti-money laundering software employs tools and technology to assist legal and financial institutions in meeting legal requirements imposed by financial regulators to detect and combat financial crime. Its possible applications range from data management and procedural filtering to predictive analysis and machine learning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size And Growth

……

27. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

