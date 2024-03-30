Steven Riddle: 1953 ~ 2024

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Fortuna resident, Steven (Steve) Riddle, age 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at his home in the presence of his wife.

Steve was born December 19, 1953, in the Scotia Hospital to Ruby Laurel and Claud Riddle. He lived in Rio Dell until the 5th grade before moving with his mother and siblings to Church Street in Scotia, where he attended Scotia Elementary School. Steve graduated Fortuna Union High School in 1972. He attended College of the Redwoods and also completed a certificate program to earn his Class A license for truck driving.

During his Senior year at Fortuna High School, a little Portuguese girl caught his eye. He would watch Maria pass by in between classes and give her a smile, and she would act like she didn’t notice him. As the months passed, she started to finally give him a glance and return his smile. Their first date was that summer after graduation, August 12, 1972, when he came to pick her up. Upon leaving her house, they walked out together and here came her sister, Eva, trooping out to join them. Mr. Costa was not going to let his 18-year-old daughter go on a date unaccompanied. Steve was such a good sport about it, he didn’t complain. Luckily the five Costa sisters were very close.

Steve was content dating Maria for years, until she told him, her dad said they should get married or else she should move on. After six years of dating, the two were married on August 12, 1978.

Again, Steve was content with married life and the freedoms of being a couple. But since they both wanted children, the years were creeping on them. Six and a half years after they married, their first child, Rachelle, was born, with Ryan and Redmond to follow. Steve was delighted and surprised as each baby arrived, not knowing what they were having. Steve was the most nurturing, caring father, hands-on from the time his children were born. His in-laws always commented on how well he cared for his infants and toddlers, just like a mother would. They marveled at how well he adapted to fatherhood, since he was raised without his father.

Steve’s job during high school was working at Bertain’s Laundry in Scotia, running the washers and working on the plumbing with Tom Bertain. It wasn’t until February 1973 that he finally got hired at The Pacific Lumber Co., but not before showing up at the Main Office to see Gary Cook every morning from June 1972 ‘til he got hired. He was persistent and patient, but the day finally arrived. The best and most enjoyable job he had was when he was able to put his Class A license to use and got his first opportunity to drive a dump truck. His dream job was getting on the Town Crew and driving a transfer dump truck with his team: Ken Richardson, Glenn Johnson, and Donnie Viggers. On August 25, 2003, while driving a water truck up in the mountains above Scotia, the brakes failed and he was forced to crash the water truck instead of driving over a cliff, which almost took his life. Due to the extent of the injuries to his left hand and forearm, driving a truck was no longer possible. In 2006, Steve started a plumbing program at Wyotech, a vocational school in Fremont, graduating in 2007 at the top of his class. Shortly after graduating and seeking work, the collapse of the housing market began, making his dreams unattainable. In 2011 while operating a jackhammer drill, his hand was severely injured, destroying any hopes of a career in plumbing.

In 2018, Steve became concerned about difficulty with his speech, which led to a brain scan in August of that year, showing he had a neurological condition. In November of 2018, Steve began extensive testing, continuing through 2019, which led to a referral to UCSF in January 2020 and a referral to their study program. With the Covid shutdown, the study program was placed on hold, depriving Steve the ability to get a diagnosis and the cause of his disease.

Steve loved motorcycles and cars. Everyone knew Steve had always been a big car buff, owning a Honda 90, 150 & 500, a ‘56 Chevy, ‘64 Chevy Impala, ‘67 Chevy pickup, ‘68 Chevy Camaro, ‘72 Heavy Chevy, Chevrolet/GMC trucks, and a VW Bug.

NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt (#3) were his passion and favorite racer, later following his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Steve was an avid deer and quail hunter, but since his two sons played youth football on Sundays and High School Football on Friday nights, he placed his hunting on hold until the boys were out of school.

Fishing, tent camping, and 5th wheel trailer camping were a joy to both Steve and Maria. Walking Misha, Steve’s Corgi/Pit mix, was a daily routine every morning and afternoon, until Steve couldn’t stay up with her, making it difficult to walk. Misha was his girl now that his daughter Rachelle had moved away.

Steve was a hardworking, dedicated, wonderful husband and father. His wife and three children were his life, and he was proud of them all.

He is survived by his wife of 45 1/2 years, Maria São Costa Riddle, his daughter Rachelle Riddle (Patrick Knight), sons Ryan Riddle (Kristi MacLiesh) and Redmond Riddle (Kaitlynn Miller), and granddaughter Everly Riddle; sisters-in-law Manuela Enes, Eva Adams (Jon), Natal Chadwell (Clayton) Linda Costa-Franklin (Arnaldo Martins); brothers-in-law Brian Franklin and Joe Enes; brothers Mike Riddle (Donna), Tim Riddle (Lori), Dan Coulter (Lisa); sister Claudia Boothe (Steve); sister-in-law Annie Brodie; sisters Shannon Riddle Gallimore, Megan Riddle Petrich, Kerry Riddle, and Maureen Riddle Killaby; aunt Phyllis Watson; uncle Joe Watson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Laurel Coulter, his father Claud (Dodge) Riddle, his siblings Ruth Riddle-Tauscher, Roxanne Riddle-Miller and her husband Skip Miller, and Trey Brodie; his father and mother-in-law, Manuel and Maria C Costa; and his beloved dog Misha.

Steve was a member of Church of the Assumption Parish, in Ferndale. He was also a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA), a fraternal organization.

Pallbearers are Jon Adams, Clayton Chadwell, Brian Franklin, Tay Franklin, Joe Renner, and Garvin Mitchell.

A huge thank you to Kaitlynn Miller, who has been an angel of a care provider for Steve during his last few months of life. A thank you to Hospice of Humboldt for their passionate care, Bridget, Rose, Steve, Anna, Lea, and Travis. Thank you to his physicians Dr. Mary DeMay of UCSF, Dr. Melissa McKenzie, and Dr. Ruben Brinckhaus, and to Providence Redwood Memorial to the doctors, nurses, and staff.

A heartfelt thank you to family, friends, and neighbors for the caring phone calls, visits, meals, flowers, and cards.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or Catholic Church of the Assumption Parish in Ferndale for Masses in his name.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Goble’s Fortuna Mortuary. A public viewing will be held at Goble’s on Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. A Rosary and Mass of Christian burial on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Church of the Assumption in Ferndale at 10:00am, with burial following at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna. A celebration of life will be at Fortuna Fire Hall, (Main Station on Fortuna Blvd), following the burial services.