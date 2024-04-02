Submit Release
Golden Gate Global Welcomes Three New Members, Enhancing Its Expansive Talent Pool

Golden Gate Global is thrilled to announce the addition of 3 exceptional professionals to its esteemed team: Christina Tabacco, Amita Patel, and Stefano Abruzzo

Their impressive backgrounds and proven track records align perfectly with the firm's values, strategic vision. Their addition underscores our commitment to providing top-tier services to our clients.”
— Mr. Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Global is pleased to announce the addition of three exceptional professionals to its esteemed team, marking a significant stride in the firm's continuous growth and commitment to excellence. As a leading EB-5 Visa Regional Center firm known for its quality investments and client-centric approach, the inclusion of these talented individuals further bolsters the firm's capability to deliver unparalleled services to its clientele worldwide.

The new members, Christina Tabacco, Amita Patel, and Stefano Abruzzo, bring a wealth of diverse experiences and expertise to the Golden Gate Global family. Their arrival not only reinforces the firm's dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture but also expands its already widespread talent base.

"We are delighted to welcome Christina, Amita, and Stefano to our team," said Mr. Steven Kay, Founder and Co-CEO. "Their impressive backgrounds and proven track records align perfectly with our firm's values and strategic vision. Their addition underscores our commitment to providing top-tier services to our clients."

Christina brings expertise in the field of law, journalism and business development, Amita specializes in law and private equity investments, and Stefano comes with a wealth of experience having worked at Citi Groups private banking team. Their diverse skill sets complement the firm's existing strengths, positioning Golden Gate Global to continue exceeding client expectations and driving success in the EB-5 Visa industry and private equity landscape.

With these new additions, Golden Gate Global reaffirms its position as a market leader and looks forward to leveraging their talents to further enhance its impact in the industry.

Jane Baklashov
Golden Gate Global
+1 415-986-8888
info@3gfund.com

