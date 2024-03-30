Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault + More

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5001577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/30/23, approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond

VIOLATION:

First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (2 counts) Violating a Condition of Release (Multiple counts)

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/29/2024, VSP Derby Troopers began investigating allegations of conditions of release violations by Ryan Powers. The subsequent investigation revealed that on multiple occasions Powers caused serious bodily injury to another person, violated several active conditions of release by engaging in violent, threatening behavior, and violated conditions of release related to contact and residence.

On 3/30/2024, Power was located at a residence on Railroad St in Island Pond (Brighton) and at approximately 1600 hours, due to the nature of the allegations, State Police Special Operations units responded to assist with the arrest. Powers was shortly thereafter taken into custody safely and without incident, and transported to the VSP Derby Barracks where he was processed and ordered held without bail by the Honorable Court.

This incident caused a brief traffic delay on VT-114 (Railroad St). Troopers were also assisted on scene by members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/1/24, 1230

COURT: Essex Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.