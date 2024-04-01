BRANDYWINE ZOO TO HOST BREW AT THE ZOO May 31

Friday eve, May 31, 2024. BE THERE! Ring-tailed lemurs at the Brandywine Zoo are ready for BREW AT THE ZOO! Attendees of Brew at the Brandywine Zoo enjoy a beverage next to an animal habitat.

BREW fundraiser tickets are available online now with early bird discount if purchased by April 30.

BREW AT THE ZOO is our most fun and successful zoo fundraiser. Funds raised help to expand and improve animal habitats at the Brandywine Zoo and support offsite conservation projects.” — Mark Shafer

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brandywine Zoo’s popular brewfest-style, Brew at the Zoo, returns Friday eve, May 31 at 5:30-8:30p.m. The zoo will host Delaware breweries and restaurants and present an entertaining evening for guests. Brew at the Zoo is a fundraiser organized by the Delaware Zoological Society, the non-profit that supports the Brandywine Zoo.

Brew guests will enjoy learning about the zoo animals while meandering throughout the zoo grounds peppered with a variety of beer, wine, spirit, and food stations with like-minded animal enthusiasts. A live band will set the mood while guests are wowed by up-close animal encounters.

Food and beverages are included in the cost of the admission ticket.

Zoo Member: $45 | Non-Member: $55 | Alcohol-free ticket: $35

SPECIAL OFFER: A $5 admission ticket discount is available through April 30. Use code EARLY BIRD online.

Must be 21 or older to attend. Sorry, no children. No pets. The event will be held rain or shine. Parking is free but limited.

Brandywine Zoo, 1001 North Park Drive, Wilmington, Delaware, 19802. (302) 571-7788. See our animals on the ZOO WEBSITE.

UNABLE TO ATTEND? Support the Brandywine Zoo by participating in the ONLINE AUCTION FUNDRAISER. The online bidding starts May 1 at 8am EDT and ends May 8 at 9pm EDT. Many interesting vacations and animal-related items will be up for auction.

Become a Delaware Zoological Member and save money on admission to events, like Brew at the Zoo, and get free general admission throughout the year, plus admission discount to many zoos in the U.S.

The Brandywine Zoo is managed by the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation with the support of the Delaware Zoological Society. The Brandywine Zoo is an Accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and is one of 240 accredited zoos and aquariums worldwide that meet the highest standards in animal care and welfare and provide fun safe educational experiences. The Brandywine Zoo is the only AZA accredited zoo in Delaware.

