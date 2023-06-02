PLANTPOCKETS™ Donates Vertical Flower Garden to Senior Residents at The Landing of Lake Worth, Florida

PLANTPOCKETS™ growbags are manufactured in the USA. The people of PLANTPOCKETS INTERNATIONAL LLC like giving back to their communities. Greg Navalance of PLANTPOCKETS™ and residents of The Landing of Lake Worth celebrate the installation of their flower wall garden. Two life-long flower gardeners happy to have a PLANTPOCKETS™ flower garden on the wall in the courtyard of their residence.

PLANTPOCKETS™ wall garden at wheelchair height gives folks with physical limitations access to gardening.

This PLANTPOCKETS™ flower wall lightens the spirits of residents and lets them know we appreciate them.” — Greg Navalance, Managing Partner

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The PLANTPOCKETS™ company donated a vertical flower garden to the residents of The Landing of Lake Worth in Florida, an assisted living, and memory care facility. The flower wall garden is a hit with senior residents who like tending to the flowers and socializing in the courtyard.

The wall that was once barren has been transformed into a beautiful garden featuring PLANTPOCKETS™ vertical grow bags filled with soil and brimming with flowers. Positioned at eye-level, the garden provides effortless accessibility for people in wheelchairs and using walkers.

The PLANTPOCKETS™ crew also installed a wall irrigation system to ensure the plants receive sufficient water and nutrients.

Vertical gardening is an ideal form of gardening for seniors as it involves no bending, weeding, or kneeling, consequentially providing those with physical limitations ways to enjoy the rewards of gardening.

The PLANTPOCKETS™ vertical flower garden at The Landing of Lake Worth compliments the in-ground butterfly landscaping and offers a beautiful view from inside and outside the center for all residents to enjoy.

PLANTPOCKETS™ are ideal for above ground gardening, such as at The Landing of Lake Worth. PLANTPOCKETS™ work best with flowers, vegetables, orchids, fruits, and herbs. Above ground gardening saves space and is ideal for places where beauty and accessibility are paramount.

The wall mounted mesh grow bags keep plants cooler with even root irrigation and require no maintenance. PLANTPOCKETS™ are ideal for growing plants outdoors on walls, railings, fences, balconies, trees, and docks.

PLANTPOCKETS™ vertical gardens at senior care facilities and nursing homes offer residents a fresh air activity and the opportunity to mobilize and socialize while tending and enjoying the flowers. The garden also provides a sense of accomplishment as residents can actively see the results of their efforts.

This PLANTPOCKETS™ contribution to the residents of The Landing of Lake Worth showcases how philanthropy can make a significant impact on a local scale. PLANTPOCKETS INTL recognizes the benefits of gardening in enhancing mental and physical well-being, and endeavors to promote this cause. Initiatives, such as this project serve as an inspiration to other organizations and individuals to invest in the power of philanthropy and the transformative potential of vertical gardening.

Sweeping view of the newly installed PLANTPOCKETS™ vertical flower garden at The Landing of Lake Worth.