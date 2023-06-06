Submit Release
PLANTPOCKETS™ Kids Create a Garden Wall at The Boys & Girls Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

typed company logo for Palntpockets in black and green

PLANTPOCKETS™ growbags are manufactured in the USA and available for purchase on www.plantpockets.com and by calling (727) 314-1221.

children fillinf PLANTPOCTS with soil

Each child decorated a PLANTPOCKET™, filled it with soil, added flowers and/or herbs, and, with assistance, hung it on the facility’s wall. They committed to helping the plant thrive and all celebrated ownership, responsibility, and a job well done.

Ribbon cutting with adults from Plantpockets and Boys and Girls Club

Adults from PLANTPOCKETS™ and the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County celebrated the children's creativity at the vertical flower garden. (Note, we elected not to show children's faces in photos.)

Kids create living works of art with PLANTPOCKETS™.

Initiatives like this complement the mission and vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids live healthy lifestyles and reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible people.
— Greg Navalance, Managing Partner, PLANTPOCKETS™

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PLANTPOCKETS International LLC, the maker of PLANTPOCKETS™, partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County at the Boca Raton, Florida location to engage children in decorating, planting, caring for, and being responsible for their very own plants.

PLANTPOCKETS International LLC manufactures PLANTPOCKETS™ in various sizes and shapes in the USA and sells them on their website, www.plantpockets.com.

PLANTPOCKETS™ are ideal for above ground gardening which saves space and is ideal for places that need a touch of natural beauty by adding flowers, vegetables, orchids, fruits, and herbs. PLANTPOCKETS™ are perfect for hanging plants outdoors on walls, railings, fences, balconies, trees, and docks. At the Boys & Girls Club the PLANTPOCKETS™ crew installed a wall irrigation system to ensure the plants receive sufficient water and nutrients.

The PLANTPOCKET™ mesh grow bags keep plants cooler with even root irrigation and require no maintenance.

The people of PLANTPOCKETS International recognize the benefits of gardening to mental and physical well-being, and endeavor to promote this through charitable activities such as this project with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Initiatives like this complement the mission and vision of the Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids live healthy lifestyles and reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible people.

Greg Navalance, Managing Partner
PLANTPOCKETS INTL
+1 727-314-1221
info@plantpockets.com
Living works of art with PLANTPOCKETS™ proudly made by the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Boca Raton, Florida location.

