Na'jaii, Spotlights Debut Track "Anesthesia" off New EP "Jaded"
"Anesthesia" is now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all digital retailers, with a supporting music video exclusively available on YouTube.
I hope to inspire others through my art and music”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Na'jaii is an emerging Afro-Fusion artist impacting the music industry with his 2024 EP "Jaded." With a growing discography of two EPs and eight published stand-alone singles since his introduction to the industry in 2019, Na'jaii is etching his name into music history one impactful project at a time. The new 8-song EP "Jaded" was introduced on February 9 with the release of the project's kickoff single "Anesthesia." "Anesthesia" is the first release since Na'jaii's summer 2023 single "My Own Thing." "Jaded" will stand as his sophomore EP following his 2020 self-titled debut EP, Na'jaii, and will be released on May 3, 2024.
— Na'jaii
The EP "Jaded" was released as an Independent project by Na'jaii and TF Productions and distributed by Predicted Platinum and Virgin Music Group. The leading single, "Anesthesia," was written by Aaron "Na'jaii" Adjei-Doku and produced by Dinuzzo and Mark Phase. The 8-song EP includes "Anesthesia," "My Own Thing," "Something From Me," "Prayed on It, "What I Do," "FIYS," "What More," and "Want You To."
"Jaded" summarizes Na'jaii's life as he reflects on the challenges and endless loop of failed toxic relationships, friendships, and relatable unfortunate events and how they have affected his mental state. While trying to find light in the mix of negativity, Na'jaii struggles to see through the value of what is real and invites his listeners into his mind as he articulates his emotions and unravels the intricacies of his thoughts in a candid dialogue with himself. The debut single from the project, "Anesthesia," encompasses the intricate blend of managing pain and existing in a state of detachment from one's usual self.
"I am dedicating this EP to my nephew, who recently passed away. Things may happen in life that we won't understand; maybe not everything is meant to be understood. I hope that this pain and other pain that people experience in any area of their lives will provide the strength we all need to prepare us for God's plan. I hope to inspire others through my art and music." - Na'jaii @najaiimusic
"Anesthesia" is supported by an official music video that exclusively premiered on Na'jaii's YouTube channel today, April 1, 2024. The video was executive produced by Na'jaii himself with the support of Ayun Studios, Directed and Produced by Zacharina Dainkeh, with visual direction by Youssef Hussin (Director of Photography) and a cast/crew of 12, including Abimbola Awoyemi (Movement Director), Clifton Adams (Stylist), Kristin Manu (Stylist Asst), Nicholas Jones (Photography Asst), Noah Harris and Jermaine Hamilton II (PA's), and Jamie Hatcher, Kiara Cornejo, and Bolanlé Adebomi (female leads). The music video was filmed in Alexandria, Virginia.
More About the Song
Title: Anesthesia
Artist: Na'jaii
Genre: R&B/Soul
Label: Na'jaii, TF Productions
Distribution: Predicted Platinum and Virgin Music Group
Run Time: 2:35 (Clean)
Writer: Aaron “Na’jaii” Adjei-Doku
Producer(s): Dinuzzo and Mark Phase
ISRC: USA2P2407184 (Clean)
ISRC: USA2P2407183 (Explicit)
Listen Now: https://ffm.to/anesthesia_clean
More about Na'jaii
Na'jaii is an American Afro-Fusion artist with an original sound that blends R&B and Afro-Soul, drawing influences from artists such as Drake, SZA, and Burna Boy. His debut self-titled EP was released in the fall of 2020, and his upcoming sophomore project, "Jaded," which will be released on May 3, 2024, reflects on the challenges and endless loop of failed toxic relationships, friendships, and relatable unfortunate events. Na'jaii's mission is to inspire through his music and support his community, exemplified by the charitable initiatives of his group, Team Fever. Na'jaii remains grounded in his faith, emphasizing the importance of self-expression and authenticity in the face of life's trials.
