The new airport in Northern Cyprus is developing excellently

FAMAGUSTA, FAMAGUSTA, NORTHERN CYPRUS, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the opening of the new airport in Northern Cyprus a few months ago, doubts were raised. Is an airport of this size really needed? Couldn't the old airport have done for a few more years?

It is now clear that these doubts were completely in vain. The website kibris.io has now published current figures that speak for themselves. In the months from August 2023 to February 2024 alone, the number of passengers and arriving aircraft increased enormously. A development that will quickly silence any doubters.

The number of arriving aircraft alone rose by 24% in this 7-month period. Looking at the period from August 2022 to February 2023, 13,524 aircraft were registered during this time. This already impressive figure has now risen to a whopping 16,747 aircraft in the period from August 2023 to February 2024, as published by the airport operating company. An increase of 24% compared to the same period last year.

The number of passengers rose even more sharply: From 1,977,925 passengers in the period from August 2022 to February 2023 to a whopping 2,607,920 passengers in the period from August 2023 to February 2024, an increase of 32% - almost a third more.

These figures make it abundantly clear that North Cyprus is developing into an established tourist destination and the trend is clearly pointing in a direction that allows us to look to the future with confidence. If you look at the individual months and compare them with the same months of the previous year, this positive development becomes even clearer.

For example, the number of arriving passengers in August 2022 was 299,561. In August 2023, 385,223 passengers found their way to Northern Cyprus via Ercan Airport. An increase of 29%. In February 2023, the new Ercan Airport already welcomed 226,108 arriving passengers, while in February 2024 it was already 354,960 passengers. An even more significant increase of 57% in total.

A trend that once again makes it clear that Northern Cyprus is increasingly developing into an established destination and attracting more and more people. Numerous campaigns by airlines flying to Ercan are also ensuring that more people are choosing Northern Cyprus as a holiday destination. Turkish Airlines, Anadolu Jet (now AJet), Pegasus Airlines and the Northern Cypriot airline FlyKibris offer convenient ways to find your way to Northern Cyprus from Germany or other European countries with their route networks.

When searching for flights there, simply entered the abbreviation ECN as the destination airport or Ercan, Nicosia or Lefkosa. Even if a transfer is currently still necessary, the new Istanbul Airport, which is the hub for Turkish Airlines, for example, is a popular transfer destination in itself with its dimensions and amenities.

