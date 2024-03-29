Signals Has Been Recognized in G2’s Spring 2024 Report as the Highest Performer Among Software Leaders
Signals announces their Signal Marketing Platform has been awarded Spring 2024 High Performer, Momentum Leader, and more by G2, with badges in 135 categories.PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signals, the pioneering marketing automation platform for B2B sales and marketing companies, proudly announces that they have achieved the award for High Performer for Spring 2024 along with 135 other badges including Momentum Leader, Best Estimated ROI, Best Usability, Best Results, and more.
These awards are broken down and granted in the following categories; Sales Intelligence, Live Chat, Lead Capture, Visitor Identification, Lead Intelligence, Bot Platforms, Account Data Management, Account-Based Analytics, Chatbots, Conversational Marketing, AI Sales Assistant, Conversational Support, Buyer Intent Data Providers, and Account-Based Orchestration Platforms.
Products recognized on G2’s page received at least 10 reviews and ratings by March 05, 2024. Solutions are then ranked by customer satisfaction based on reviews from customers and market presence based on market share, seller size, and social impact.
“We’d like to thank our customers for this recognition, our inclusion in G2’s best Software 2024 is really recognizing the work of our team to deliver a product that provides our customers with real value and return on investment. Signals works hard to support our current users and expand their existing customers, and their reviews have reflected that,” said Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals.
G2 features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories and has 2 million + verified software reviews. This is Signals third consecutive time receiving G2’s Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to their customer-centric approach and focus on Signal Marketing.
About Signals
Signals is an innovative AI Marketing solution that helps companies automate, grow, and close pipelines with industry-leading predictive intent scoring, lead generation, and real-time engagement. This allows businesses to cut through the noise and make better use of their marketing automation and one-to-one sales motions. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler and more. Signals has helped their customers create highly qualified leads and interpret the buyer’s signals. Learn about your future buyers at getsignals.ai.
Eliza Nemelka
Signals
