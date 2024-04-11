Tenovi Launches FDA Listed Cellular-Connected Pillbox For Remote Therapeutic Monitoring
Breakthrough Tenovi Cellular-Connected Pillbox automatically tracks medication adherence without disrupting patient routines.
Medication non-adherence is a critical challenge in healthcare, leading to poor outcomes, preventable hospitalizations, and over $500 billion in avoidable costs annually.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, U.S. , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenovi, a pioneer in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) solutions, today announced the launch of the Tenovi Pillbox. This patent-pending FDA listed device is the first cellular-connected smart pillbox that automatically tracks medication adherence without requiring patients to use apps, WiFi, charging, or syncing.
— Dr. Nizan Friedman, Founder and CEO of Tenovi
80% or more adherence rates are generally needed for optimal therapeutic efficacy. However, it is estimated that adherence to chronic medications is roughly 50%.(1)
Designed to be identical to a standard 7-day morning and evening pillbox, the easy-to-use Tenovi PillBox provides a familiar experience trusted by patients. However, it features built-in sensors that automatically detect when pill compartments are opened or refilled and seamlessly transmits adherence data to the cloud whenever the pillbox is within range of the included Tenovi Cellular Gateway.
"Medication non-adherence is a critical challenge in healthcare, leading to poor outcomes, preventable hospitalizations, and over $500 billion in avoidable costs annually," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, founder and CEO of Tenovi.(2)
"The Tenovi PillBox addresses medication adherence challenges by capturing adherence data without disrupting the patient's existing routine, allowing providers to monitor remotely and intervene before complications arise."
Unlike app-based solutions that require technical skill, the Tenovi PillBox works automatically out of the box, with visual reminders promoting adherence. Captured data integrates seamlessly with other companies' systems via APIs, streamlining RTM Medicare reimbursement under CPT codes 98976, 98977, and 98980.
About Tenovi
Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. It provides a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with its proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.
