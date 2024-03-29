Vindicated Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans For Trump Chief steps down
Veterans for America First President Stan Fitzgerald steps down stating "Vindicated" on the organizational website and resignation
As a long term volunteer in America First politics, and VFAF, I am extremely proud of what this team completed. There comes a time to move on and hand over the reigns to another , this is that time. ”ACWORTH, GEORGIA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald film producer and director
Retired Police Detective Stan Fitzgerald served as Political Director, and then president , of Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump from January 2020 through March 2024. The organization is not exclusive to Veterans but welcomed first responders and high profile civilians into its leadership ranks.
Former President Fitzgerald's statement titled "Vindicated" can be read on the website at: https://veteransfortrump.us/stan-fitzgerald-steps-down-as-veterans-for-america-first-president/
From the organizational history:
Stan Fitzgerald’s effectiveness in the political field can be attributed to his extensive background and experience in law enforcement and business. As a retired police detective, he developed strong leadership skills, an understanding of the legal system, and the ability to analyze complex situations. He also has experience running his own business, which has given him valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities that entrepreneurs face.
Additionally, Stan is a persuasive communicator and an effective organizer. He has used these skills to build coalitions and mobilize support for the causes he believes in. For example, as President of Veterans for America First, he organized Trump bus tours and helped to streamline the process of endorsing candidates and individuals to become ambassadors for the movement. His efforts played a significant role in energizing supporters and spreading the message of the movement across the country.
For the complete organizational history go to : https://veteransfortrump.us/history/
In other VFAF News:
Border Invasion an American Crisis by director Stan Fitzgerald can be streamed at https://stan-fitzgerald.vhx.tv/
Border Invasion an American Crisis is Fitzgerald's 2nd film. Fitzgerald previously produced "The Fall Of Deceit"
https://stan-fitzgerald.com/stan-fitzgerald-puts-fall-of-deceit-dvd-into-distribution-fighting-political-persecution/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
