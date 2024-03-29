Revival Today Church Announces Easter Blowout Weekend – A Time of Celebration, Community, and Faith in Fort Worth, TX
Experience Spiritual Renewal and Family Fun with Guest Speakers, Exciting Giveaways, and a 30,000 Easter Egg Hunt.FORT WORTH, TX, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Today Church is excited to invite the community to its Easter Blowout Weekend, a celebration filled with spiritual renewal, family fun, and incredible giveaways. This much-anticipated event will take place at North Park, 5220 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, TX, from March 29th to March 31st. Hosted by Pastors Jonathan and Adalis Shuttlesworth, this year's Easter weekend is especially significant as it features guest speaker Evangelist Tiff Shuttlesworth, adding a profound generational touch to the celebrations.
Event Schedule
March 29th, 7 PM: Begin the weekend with a powerful church service, setting the tone for a transformative weekend.
March 30th, 11 AM: The festivities continue with a 30,000 Easter Egg Hunt, bounce houses, face painting, and an array of prizes. Exciting giveaways include Xbox One, PS5, bicycles, gift cards, and vacation packages. Free registration is available by texting "Easter" to 75767.
March 30th, 7 PM: Another uplifting church service will be held, providing an opportunity for spiritual growth and reflection.
March 31st, 9 AM: The weekend culminates with the Easter Sunday Service, a time to celebrate the resurrection with joy and thanksgiving.
About Revival Today Church
Founded by Evangelist and Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth, Revival Today Church, launched in 2022, stands as a testament to the power of faith and the commitment to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. With a foundation built on soul-winning and honoring the Holy Spirit, the church is a beacon of hope, offering teachings on faith, healing, prosperity, and living a victorious life. Revival Today Church is dedicated to making a positive impact both locally in Fort Worth, TX, and globally through its broadcasting and outreach efforts.
Join Us
Revival Today Church extends a warm invitation to individuals and families from all walks of life to join us for a weekend that promises not only fun and fellowship but also an opportunity for spiritual renewal and connection. This Easter Blowout Weekend is more than just an event; it's a celebration of faith, community, and the transformative power of the Gospel.
For More Information
For additional details about the Easter Blowout Weekend and Revival Today Church, please visit our website or contact our media relations team.
Contact:
Stephanie Miller
stephanie@revivaltoday.com
www.revivaltoday.com
(609) 315-9278
email us here
