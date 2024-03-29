USCIS Approves CanAm’s High Unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA) Project Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) is happy to announce that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) approved the Form I-956F (Application for an Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) for TheBellwether District Project on March 18, 2024. This is CanAm’s third I956 approval for a High Unemployment TEA Project following the signing of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity (“RIA”) in March 2022. They have also received I956F approval for two “Rural Area” EB-5 Projects since March 2022. The I-956F approval for The Bellwether District Project was received within 8 months of filing!

“We are thrilled for our investors in this project who can feel confident they invested in a high-quality EB-5 project that meets all USCIS requirements under the RIA. The Bellwether District Project is a very special project that is poised to bring transformation and growth to the city of Philadelphia.” said Christine Chen, the Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises.

Tom Rosenfeld, CEO and President of CanAm Enterprises stated, “Philadelphia is an amazing city, and we are proud to be part of such an important project that is literally laying the groundwork for a re-imagining of this strategic and valuable tract of Philadelphia property.”

Over the past 20 years, CanAm has raised over $3.1 billion in capital for more than 65 EB-5 projects. To date, our projects have repaid $2.27 billion and resulted in over 15,000 conditional green cards and 8,100 permanent green cards.

# # #

About EB-5 Program

Administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to earn conditional visas in return for investing $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in high-unemployment areas of the United States. The new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which became effective on May 14, 2022, instituted a host of integrity and other rules to enhance the EB-5 Program.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has a proven track record of success. With over 65 financed projects and $3.1 billion in raised EB-5 investments, CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.27 billion in EB-5 capital from over 4,500 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This document is being provided for informational purposes only and not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase/sale of any security or a recommendation or endorsement of any security.

For further information, please visit www. canamenterprises.com.