Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/2 BA Home on 2± Acres in New Kent County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA home on 2± acres with a large detached shop/garage in Quinton, VA on Tuesday, April 2.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA home on 2± acres with a large detached shop/garage and several smaller outbuildings in Quinton, VA on Tuesday, April 2 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Perfect for a home based business, don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy.”
“This property is centrally located only 3 miles to I-64, 4 miles to Rt. 60, 7.5 miles to I-295, and a short drive to Richmond, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s dates, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, April 2 -- 2:30 PM -- 2889 Quaker Rd., Quinton, VA 23141
Move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home on 2± acres in New Kent County, V
• This home measures 1,316 +/- finished sf., and features an eat-kitchen, living room, laundry/mud room & attic. Ideal for a home based business!!
• Covered front porch (approx. 8'x32'); rear deck (approx. 8'x26')
• Heating & cooling: heat pump (new August 2023)
• Bored well & gravity flow septic system (pumped & inspected in 2020); electric water heater
• Detached 24'x32' shop/garage with one bay door & walk-in door; 10'x20' potting shed; 16'x18' storage shed; 8'x12' shed w/shed off; 10'x12' picnic A-Frame w/electricity & water
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com