Response to Recent Killing of a Young Girl by her Brother in Tobatek, Pakistan
Anila Ali weighs in on the prevalence of honor killings and the recent murder of a young girl in Pakistan shared on social media.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent heinous killing of a young girl by her brother in Tobatek, Pakistan has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. This deplorable act, filmed and shared on social media, highlights the disturbing prevalence of honor killings in Pakistan. Honor killings are a barbaric practice rooted in patriarchy and distorted notions of honor, leading to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives each year. According to Amnesty International, the number of honor killings in Pakistan ranges from 900 to 1000 annually, with many more going unreported. Crimes against women, such as this tragic murder, continue to plague our society with impunity. It is imperative that the perpetrators of this crime, and all others like it, be given the strictest exemplary punishment to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.
“We demand justice for the victim and call for immediate and decisive action to put an end to honor killings once and for all,” said Anila Ali, G100 Gender- Based Violence Chair for Pakistan and IRF International Religious Freedom Roundtable Chair for Pakistan. “No girl should ever have to fear for her life in the name of honor. We demand exemplary punishment against the perpetrators so this never happens again,” said Ali. “Men are supposed to be the protectors of women according to the Quran. The horror we saw on social media has scarred us as a nation, “ added Anila Ali.
