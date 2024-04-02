Media ethics roundtable in Tashkent highlights challenges

On 28 March, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in co-operation with the Public Fund to Support and Develop National Media in Uzbekistan, convened a roundtable discussion on the topic of “Media Ethics and Self-Regulation of Media”.

The roundtable was opened by Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan.

The roundtable highlighted the challenges facing journalists in the modern information space and addressed critical issues related to journalistic ethics, the aim being to foster professional growth in the media sector. The event brought together 60 representatives from the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, the office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), journalists and legal experts.

The invited participants discussed the importance of preventing the proliferation of hate speech on media platforms and explored strategies to safeguard journalists from online harassment.

This roundtable was organised within the framework of the PCUz project “Promoting Rule of Law, Human Rights and Media Freedom”.