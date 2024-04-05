SCDC Names Brian Dusek as CEO Of S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments, Ushering in A New Era of Strategic Leadership
I am honored to join S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments as CEO and look forward to collaborating with talented people and growing our portfolio for Investor-Purchasers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Brian Dusek as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments. In his new role, Mr. Dusek will spearhead the strategic vision, operational excellence, and growth initiatives of the company, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing multifamily real estate investment practices.
As CEO, Brian Dusek will lead S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments with a focus on driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional returns to Investor-Purchasers. With over three decades of experience in real estate and a proven track record of success, Mr. Dusek brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.
With an extensive background encompassing commercial, residential, and public sectors, Mr. Dusek previously served in several executive and leadership roles over the past 15 years in private sector and public real estate organizations large and small, including AECOM, JLL, and on behalf of a multitude of domestic and global clientele. In these roles, he managed diverse portfolios of multifamily residential, office, industrial, and senior living properties valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. His broad industry experience and brokerage license position him as a visionary leader capable of navigating complex market dynamics and driving sustainable growth for Investor-Purchasers.
Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Dusek is dedicated to community service, often performing ceremonial taps at military funerals and serving on the boards of multiple non-profit organizations and chapters.
With Brian Dusek at the forefront, S.H.A.R.E. Multifamily Investments is poised to embark on a successful journey, leveraging innovative strategies and industry expertise to achieve new heights of success in the multifamily real estate market.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
