Shamrock Roofing and Construction: Installs Signage for New Building
The Midwest roofing contractor partners with Dimension Innovations to get signage for second building at Overland Park headquarters.
Everyone here has earned their space. It was truly a team effort. I love how we’re still building and growing. The fellowship at Shamrock is what keeps me going,”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction's headquarters now has a second building. Those driving north or south on I-35 will see the new signage supplied by Dimensional Innovations. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director, seized the opportunity to purchase the Bob Hamilton building at the end of 2023.
— Garen Armstrong
Shamrock Roofing has grown tremendously in the last two years, which explains why this investment was necessary. The two-story office building is now home to the sales, marketing, accounting, supplement, and fleet teams.
“Everyone here has earned their space. It was truly a team effort. I love how we’re still building and growing. The fellowship at Shamrock is what keeps me going,” said Armstrong.
Since Dimensional Innovations did the original signage on the A-frame building in 2021, Armstrong reached back out to the CEO, Tucker Trotter. The two have maintained a relationship through the American Heart Association. Trotter was a founder of the Parade of Hearts. The unique fiberglass hearts are scattered around Kansas City.
“When I got the opportunity to buy this other building from Bob Hamilton, I reached back out to Tucker because Dimensional Innovations always makes us look good,” said Armstrong. “It’s great that we can work together in non-profits as well as the marketplace.”
Armstrong served as the chair for the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball in 2024. He shared his personal journey of battling heart failure and receiving a lifesaving transplant. In 2025, Trotter will co-chair the Heart Ball with Gordon Lansford, CEO of JE Dunn Construction. The 2025 chair representative will be Nathan Orr from Spencer Fane.
On Monday, March 25th, Dimensional Innovations arrived at the Overland Park headquarters. In less than two days, the building gained its official Shamrock identity. Those on I-35 will now see the well-known Shamrock logo as they drive past. The beautiful sight sparked Armstrong’s excitement and pride.
Combining business and philanthropy has always been Armstrong's passion. Becoming the number-one roofing contractor is only one part of his mission. He also strives to make a long-lasting impact on his community. Establishing relationships with mission-driven individuals like Trotter is a key to his continuous success.
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction:
Shamrock Roofing and Construction is a local residential and commercial roofing solutions provider in Overland Park, KS, and surrounding areas. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Shamrock offers a comprehensive range of services, including roof repair, maintenance, and specialty commercial re-roofs. Known for its commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Shamrock Roofing continues to set the standard for superior craftsmanship and reliability in the roofing industry.
If you're looking for roof repair in Overland Park, visit https://shamrockroofer.com/ for an overview of residential and commercial services.
