Lorenzo Davis Debut Self-Titled Album LORENZO DAVIS Launches with Lead Single “Estrella Fugaz“

Estrella Fugaz is a love song to anyone, it could be also self-dedicated, without labels, in love everything goes.

Lorenzo Davis serves as both the title of his debut album and the guiding force that has illuminated his artistic journey

“Estrella Fugaz” song shares authorship between Lorenzo Davis and Jonny Alvear, it’s an eclectic rhythm of Electrocumbia Sonidera Texmex this single it’s available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

Lorenzo chose Los Angeles, California, for the world debut of his single 'Estrella Fugaz' because of its vibrant Latino community, known for its love of Cumbia music and folk traditions deeply rooted in Latino heritage