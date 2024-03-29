Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,661 in the last 365 days.

Visionary Training Resources and Breaking Down Barriers introduce Dallas-area students to pilot training

VTR CEO Evey Cormican with a young aspiring pilot

VTR CEO Evey Cormican with a young aspiring pilot

Aligned with BDB’s mission to introduce aviation concepts to students in the Dallas metroplex, VTR is providing two Virtual Reality (VR) flight deck headsets.

I am so enthusiastic about teaming up with BDB to expand job exploration for K-12 students.”
— VTR CEO Evey Cormican

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR) CEO Evey Cormican has pledged a generous donation to Breaking Down Barriers (BDB). Aligned with BDB’s mission to enhance aviation outreach and awareness by introducing aviation concepts to K-12 students in the Dallas metroplex, VTR is providing two Virtual Reality (VR) flight deck headsets. With these headsets, BDB can offer students an immersive experience in a flight deck and demonstrate common procedures that airline pilots employ to ensure safe flight operations.

“The ability for BDB to leverage VTR’s technology and introduce an airplane flight deck into the classroom is a tremendous opportunity and fosters the level of aviation engagement we want to bring to youth. It offers each student an aviation experience that has the potential to broaden their horizons”, said Dana Donati, CEO of BDB.

By introducing students to flight training at an early stage, this partnership will lower perceived barriers into a growing career field for the coming decades. Using VTR headsets will allow these individuals to experience next generation training devices, while providing the students with a foundational knowledge of VR flight education.

“I am so enthusiastic about teaming up with BDB to expand job exploration for K-12 students” said Evey Cormican, CEO of VTR. Evey found her own aviation career path through a junior high school journalism assignment.

About Visionary Training Resources
Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGoTM, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. VTR continually invests in local, national, and global outreach programs to enhance awareness of aviation careers.

About Breaking Down Barriers
BDB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to removing the financial hardships of aspiring pilots and providing supplemental support through mentorship and education opportunities, recently founded by Doug and Gwen Parker. BDB partners with many organizations within the aviation industry to make aviation careers attainable for historically overlooked and under-resourced individuals.

Lisa Matthews
Visionary Training Resources
+1 281-362-2838
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Visionary Training Resources and Breaking Down Barriers introduce Dallas-area students to pilot training

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more