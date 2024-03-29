Visionary Training Resources and Breaking Down Barriers introduce Dallas-area students to pilot training

VTR CEO Evey Cormican with a young aspiring pilot

Aligned with BDB’s mission to introduce aviation concepts to students in the Dallas metroplex, VTR is providing two Virtual Reality (VR) flight deck headsets.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR) CEO Evey Cormican has pledged a generous donation to Breaking Down Barriers (BDB). Aligned with BDB’s mission to enhance aviation outreach and awareness by introducing aviation concepts to K-12 students in the Dallas metroplex, VTR is providing two Virtual Reality (VR) flight deck headsets. With these headsets, BDB can offer students an immersive experience in a flight deck and demonstrate common procedures that airline pilots employ to ensure safe flight operations.

“The ability for BDB to leverage VTR’s technology and introduce an airplane flight deck into the classroom is a tremendous opportunity and fosters the level of aviation engagement we want to bring to youth. It offers each student an aviation experience that has the potential to broaden their horizons”, said Dana Donati, CEO of BDB.

By introducing students to flight training at an early stage, this partnership will lower perceived barriers into a growing career field for the coming decades. Using VTR headsets will allow these individuals to experience next generation training devices, while providing the students with a foundational knowledge of VR flight education.

“I am so enthusiastic about teaming up with BDB to expand job exploration for K-12 students” said Evey Cormican, CEO of VTR. Evey found her own aviation career path through a junior high school journalism assignment.

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGoTM, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. VTR continually invests in local, national, and global outreach programs to enhance awareness of aviation careers.

About Breaking Down Barriers

BDB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to removing the financial hardships of aspiring pilots and providing supplemental support through mentorship and education opportunities, recently founded by Doug and Gwen Parker. BDB partners with many organizations within the aviation industry to make aviation careers attainable for historically overlooked and under-resourced individuals.