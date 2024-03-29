Submit Release
Border Invasion An American Crisis by director Stan Fitzgerald former VFAF Veterans for Trump chief premiered in Texas

Dallas Texas full theatre for Border Invasion an American Crisis

Special Guest Speakers

Dallas Jewish Conservatives promo

Border Invasion An American Crisis by director Stan Fitzgerald premiered in Texas March 28th 2024 at the Studio Movie Grill Theater in Dallas

It was our pleasure to donate the proceeds of the screening to the Dallas Jewish Conservatives organization.”
— Stan Fitzgerald director
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA , March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national

Former Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump President Stan Fitzgerald took on the role of director in the newly released documentary film Border Invasion an American Crisis. The film gives the perspective of looking at the crisis through the eyes of former federal ICE agent Victor Avila and will take the viewer on a boots on the ground up close gritty tour of what is really happening at our southern border.

The film premiered in Dallas Texas, at the Studio Movie Grill Theater, to a full house on March 28th 2024. All proceeds benefited Dallas Jewish Conservatives.

The Film Credits :
Director: Stan Fitzgerald
Asst. Directors: Kait Branson , Drew Collins , Chad Caton
Executive Producers: Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PAC
Producer: Veterans for America First, Patrick Collis
Featuring: Gen. Michael Thomas Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh
Special Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy
Content Contributor: Auden Cabello
Editing: Warroom Strategies

Special Guest Speakers Included:

Victor Avila – ICE-HSI Special Agent (ret.) and the Best-Selling Author of ‘Agent Under Fire’
Col. Rob Maness (ret.) – USAF Combat Vet, 9/11 Survivor & Host of ‘The Rob Maness Show’
Brandon Gill – Republican Nominee for Congress TX – 26 and Film Producer
Chad Caton – National Director of Operations for Veterans for Trump

The film can be streamed at https://stan-fitzgerald.vhx.tv/

Border Invasion an American Crisis is Fitzgerald's 2nd film. Fitzgerald previously produced "The Fall Of Deceit"
https://stan-fitzgerald.com/stan-fitzgerald-puts-fall-of-deceit-dvd-into-distribution-fighting-political-persecution/

In other VFAF News:

Stan Fitzgerald steps down as president :
https://veteransfortrump.us/stan-fitzgerald-steps-down-as-veterans-for-america-first-president/

The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Border Invasion : An American Crisis - Official Trailer - February 2024 L-Strategies Studio release

You just read:

