Madhya Pradesh- the State of Abundant Water Bodies

There are many reasons to visit any destination and Madhya Pradesh offers multiple reasons as the offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This State which is the heart of incredible India enthralls you as soon as you land with its nature’s bounty of greenery, thick forests where wildlife thrives, and majestic mountains that create picturesque backdrops. Madhya Pradesh is blessed with an abundance of waterbodies that serve as lifelines for even the State’s surrounding regions. These numerous lakes, waterfalls, dams, and rivers in the state offer various activities offering Aqua & River tourism experiences.Two major rivers, Narmada and Tapti flow across the State towards the Arabian Sea. Major tributaries like the Chambal, Betwa, Ken, Sindh, Wainganga, and Warda keep Madhya Pradesh green and scenic. Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh is known as ‘The city of lakes.” Constructed in the 11th century, the major lakes in the city were called ‘Bhojtal’, this is how the city of Bhopal got its name. The MP Tourism Boat Club in the upper lake which is 31.5kms long and known as one of the oldest manmade lakes in India offers serene boating experiences with paddle boats, motor boats, and small cruise boats as well as equipment for kayaking, canoeing, parasailing and other water sports. Facilities like this are available in many other locations in the state where waterbodies are located like Bargi in Jabalpur, Tigra Dam in Choral Reservoir, Sakhya Sagar Lake in Shivpuri, and Pipliya Pala in Indore. River wildlife cruises are also available at the Tawa Reservoir in Hoshangabad. Madhya Pradesh Tourism organizes a very successful annual event at Hanuwantiya located on the banks of the Indira Sagar Dam called ‘Jal Mahotsav’ which is a major tourist attraction.The Narmada River, previously also known as Narbada or anglicized as Nerbudda, is the 5th longest river in India and overall the longest west-flowing river in the country. It is also the largest flowing river in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Hindus believe the Narmada River sprang from the body of the god Shiva and in sanctity the Narmada ranks after only the Ganges. The Narmada River heritage trail is an example of a customized itinerary for river tourism. Starting in Indore, travel to Sailani where one can experience the rich biodiversity of the Narmada. From there go to the historical town of Maheshwar, staying in a heritage fort. The last lap of this trail is travel to Mandu, home to one of the largest forts in India and the Jahaz Mahal (Ship Palace), before ending up back in Indore.

