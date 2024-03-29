Laura Burnett, TV Producer & Award Winning Filmmaker, Releases Debut Single "Moments" from Upcoming EP "Moments in Time"
Laura Burnett releases her alternative love ballad "Moments" on all streamers.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burnett, a talented TV producer, director, indie filmmaker, and musician, has announced the release of her debut single "Moments" today from her highly anticipated EP "Moments in Time". The single is now available on all streaming platforms, giving fans a taste of what's to come from Burnett's EP, set to be released in June.
"Moments" is an indie, alt rock love ballad that showcases Burnett's lyrics, songwriting and emotive vocals, accompanied by hauntingly beautiful instrumentals. The song captures the essence of falling in love. With evocative lyrics and a captivating and soaring melody, "Moments" is sure to uplift and resonate with listeners.
Burnett's EP, "Moments in Time", is a collection of indie alt rock and blues songs that she has poured her heart and soul into. Each track tells a unique story, drawing from Burnett's personal experiences and emotions. Other tracks on the EP will include two songs inspired by the Delta blues; “Whiskey Love” and “Oh Lordy”. The EP is a testament to Burnett's versatility as an artist, with each song showcasing a different side of her musical talents and influences.
In addition to her musical abilities, Burnett has also used her artistic skills to create the cover art for her EP. Her pencil sketch adds a personal touch to the project, further showcasing her creativity and passion for all forms of art.
Fans and music lovers can look forward to the release of "Moments in Time" in June, which will be available on all streaming platforms. In the meantime, be sure to check out "Moments" on all streamers and experience the magic of Laura Burnett's music.
"Moments" is available right now on the following platforms:
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/moments-single/1732962618
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7t7h9lZRgxXafzzxLo3qHL
LAURA BURNETT
A Lunar Butter Music
Laura Burnett-Moments-(Lyric video)