Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insurance fraud detection market size is predicted to reach $18.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.

The growth in the insurance fraud detection market is due to the increase in cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurance fraud detection market share. Major players in the insurance fraud detection market include ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems PLC, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Datawalk Inc., DXC Technology Co., Experian PLC.

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Segments

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Application: Claims Fraud, Identity Theft, Payment And Billing Fraud, Money Laundering

By End User: Insurance Companies, Agents And Brokers, Insurance Intermediaries, Other End Users

By Geography: The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The insurance fraud detection is an identification and prevention method of fraudulent activities related to money or insurance. Numerous software-based solutions are used to analyze historic patterns and incidents to predict future occurrences. Insurance fraud detection is generally used by organizations for fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, and compliance to safeguard databases and identify vulnerabilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Characteristics

3. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Trends And Strategies

4. Insurance Fraud Detection Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size And Growth

……

27. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Insurance Fraud Detection Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

