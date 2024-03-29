Sans Souci Vienna Hotel: Carbon Emission Calculations Lead to Significant Reduction
Green Globe recently recertified the Sans Souci Vienna Hotel. The charming and intimate boutique hotel ranks among the most luxurious hotels in the capital of Austria and is located right at the heart of Vienna's cultural and artistic centre.
Carbon Emission Calculations
First certified in 2017, many sustainable measures have been implemented over the years. An important step has been the calculation of carbon emissions. Together with ClimatePartner, Hotel Sans Souci Management GmbH has calculated the Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF) of the company. A CCF represents a company’s CO2 footprint and sum of the CO2 emissions produced by the company within a set period of time and defined system limits. The calculations are based on the guidelines of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (GHG Protocol). The result of the emissions calculation for business activities at Sans Souci Vienna Hotel per overnight stay was 32.85kg CO2 per room per night in 2021 and 21.37kg CO2 per room per night in 2022. According to the hotel’s most recent Sustainability Report, a reduction in CO2 emissions of 35% was achieved in 2022.
Reducing Plastic Waste
Sans Souci took part in a pilot project through the ÖHV (Austrian Hotel Association) focussing on waste prevention in the Austrian hotel industry. Precise comparative analyses were carried out and suggestions for further reduction strategies were developed. The hotel has been implementing these recommendations and from 2022, new soap amenities were introduced to significantly reduce waste.
Replacing small plastic bottles containing beauty products including shampoo, shower gel and conditioner with large dispensers has been a goal keenly pursued by the hotel for years. In 2023, the hotel successfully found a supplier that delivers soaps and soap dispensers of outstanding quality. The test phase for the new soap dispensers began on 9 January 2023. New soap dispensers were installed in all rooms on the property’s third floor with guest feedback intensively monitored for 3 months and employee feedback on handling assessed.
The new Balmain brand of amenities were then introduced in all rooms and junior suites consisting of small Molton & Brown 7.7gram 30ml bottles, and larger Balmain 58.5 gram 300ml bottles. This new initiative saves 25% in the weight of plastic waste. In addition, the Balmain bottles are recycled directly by the supplier, while the Molton & Brown bottles are recycled as plastic waste. With Balmain bottles, the soap is used up to the last drop which saves on soap waste.
Green Team Training on Inclusion of LGBT+ Community
Although exemplary guest service is a prized characteristic of Sans Souci Vienna, the hotel’s Green Team have been wondering what other factors need consideration to make stays even more exceptional. Recently team members asked, “How can we welcome LGBTQ+ guests and our colleagues in even better ways?" The Sans Souci Team was introduced to the topic "Proud Facts" via Hotelkit, Linkedin and Booking.com training to hone their knowledge and experience of inclusive guest care and the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Green Team members drew inspiration from each other and now the hotel can offer guests more inclusive services whilst hotel staff are also being educated on the importance of treating colleagues respectfully in relation to gender equality.
