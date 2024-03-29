Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort Aims for a Sustainable Future in the Maldives
The resort is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives and has implemented various sustainability initiatives.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently recertified Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort. First certified in 2014, the resort proudly holds the status of Gold Member, marking 5 years of continuous certification. Now edging closer toward attaining Platinum status and 10 years of certification, Constance Moofushi is focused on long term sustainability solutions.
Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort is a luxurious retreat located in the heart of the Maldives, offering a pristine tropical paradise surrounded by turquoise waters and vibrant coral reefs. Renowned for its exquisite overwater villas and impeccable service, the resort seamlessly blends opulence with environmental consciousness through its commitment to sustainability practices.
Embracing a holistic approach to responsible tourism, Constance Moofushi prioritizes environmental stewardship and strives to minimize its ecological footprint. The resort is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives and has implemented various sustainability initiatives. Assistant Sustainability Manager Aprilyn Tiamzon, reviews best practices at the resort to date.
Coral Restoration Project
Constance Moofushi actively supports green initiatives aimed at managing impacts on the economy, society and, perhaps most importantly, the unique environment that characterizes the Maldives. One of the resort’s primary conservation efforts is the Coral Restoration Project, which has been in place since 2017. Its main goal is to restore damaged reefs and barren sandy seabeds by planting new corals underwater. The project aims to enhance marine ecosystems in the long term and encourage guests and visitors to participate in the protection and growth of coral reefs surrounding Moofushi Island.
Fostering a sense of responsibility and appreciation for diverse habitats in the Maldives and globally is also crucial. The resort engages with local communities, especially students, through its educational programs, workshops and activities that raise awareness about the rich biodiversity of the region and the importance of its preservation. Constance Moofushi organises marine conservation classes on the nearby local island of Himandhoo. This is vital for local residents, as their livelihoods depend on the economic and environmental resources offered by marine ecosystems. Knowledge forms the foundation of successful conservation practices as people are more motivated to protect nature once they understand the issues at hand and actions that can be taken to help save it.
Constance Moofushi is committed to educating locals, making them the primary guardians of the marine environment which their community depend upon. Last year on September 20th, as part of Sustainability September, students from one of the schools in Himandhoo were invited to participate in the Coral Restoration Project at Moofushi where the children learnt about coral biology and restoration techniques. Students and resort staff worked together to construct a new coral frame shaped like a house, symbolizing the significance of marine ecosystems as a home to be protected as well as a place for all to live in harmony with each other.
Protecting Sea Life and Biodiversity
To combat plastic pollution and safeguard local wildlife on the islands of Mathieveri and Himandhoo, Constance Moofushi works together with local communities and schools to carry out regular beach clean-ups. The resort has found that beach clean-ups contribute greatly toward protecting the environment and keeping the beautiful beaches clean. Furthermore, individuals from diverse backgrounds are brought together in joint efforts to limit the adverse effects of plastic pollution and preserve marine life.
The United Nation’s Biodiversity Day, also known as the International Day for Biological Diversity, is a significant occasion for the promotion of biodiversity issues with a focus on environmental education and conservation efforts. On May 22nd last year, Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort celebrated the day with local students from Maalhos Island.
Small Actions Lead to Positive Changes
In line with its CSR initiatives, the resort organized a Recycling Competition with a local school from Himandhoo Island last year. As the pristine beaches and coral reefs of the Maldives face ever increasing environmental challenges, the students were encouraged to showcase their creativity and understanding of environmental stewardship by creating art installations, sculptures, or practical solutions using recycled materials. The competition highlighted the importance of recycling and enlightened children about the impact waste has on marine ecosystems and the broader environment.
A sense of eco-consciousness is fostered within the community through emphasizing the role each individual can play in preserving the distinctive natural heritage of the Maldives. Initiatives such as The Recycling Competition raises awareness amongst locals and visitors alike and sparks ongoing conversations about sustainable practices and responsible waste management now and into the future. The resort hopes that by connecting with local schools, a sense of community involvement and empowerment will be established, reinforcing the idea that small actions can lead to significant positive changes.
Waste Management Programs
In 2023, Constance Moofushi Maldives worked together with Food Intel Tech (FIT) to install FIT technology in kitchens at the resort and six other Constance Hotel, Resort & Golf properties. Food Intel Tech is a state-of-the-art program that tracks food waste in kitchens and allows management to make data-driven decisions. FIT systems reduce food waste, promote responsible consumption, and support local farms and businesses. The program also underpins the resort’s commitment to better waste management practices, reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable outcomes. By the end of 2023, with the adoption of FIT systems across seven Constance Hotels in three countries, a total of more than 98,000 kg of food was saved and 245 tonnes of CO2E was reduced.
Constance Moofushi Maldives and Nespresso have collaborated together as part of a pilot project in the Maldives to recycle coffee capsules. Nespresso provided two machines, a shredder machine and a sieve machine, to separate coffee grounds and aluminum. The utilization of coffee grounds in the resort garden is environmentally beneficial as it is used in producing organically rich compost for gardens thereby reducing waste. Aluminum waste is sent to a third party for recycling, contributing to a closed-loop system for the coffee capsules. The 100% recycling of the coffee capsules is a significant milestone and demonstrates Constance Moofushi’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.
