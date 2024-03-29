Replay Partners with Fuse Media to Expand Media Offerings With OutTV, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ TV channel
OutTV will come to Rewarded.tv, where users can earn rewards & digital collectibles for watching their favorite live TV channels.
We are excited to be part of the Rewarded.tv offering and to further grow our FAST channel footprint.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain platform reimagining video for web3, today announced a partnership with OUTtv and Fuse Media to publish the OUTtv Proud FAST channel on Rewarded.tv, the web3 gamified streaming service. As a result of the partnership, fans of the channel can now earn rewards and digital collectibles just by watching on Rewarded.tv from mobile, web or connected TV platforms.
— Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv Media Global
OUTtv Proud celebrates a global LGBTQ+ audience with bold series, compelling documentaries and epic films from top queer talent and rising stars. OUTtv Proud will be featured on Rewarded.tv’s “TV Channels” offering, with continuous gamification from RewardedTV to increase viewer retention and activate the channel’s core audience. “We are excited to be part of the Rewarded.tv offering and to further grow our FAST channel footprint. Since we launched OUTtv Proud in 2023, the FAST channel’s audience and distribution has expanded rapidly, with OUTtv Proud available in North America, Australia, the UK and Ireland and further international markets on the horizon”, said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv Media Global.
The channel is delivered by Fuse Media who have also partnered with RewardedTV to deliver Shades of Black, the Black culture, entertainment and lifestyle destination featuring big movies and big stars. Replay & Fuse Media also previously collaborated to give away Fuse TV“Couch PlayTato” Digital Collectibles, owners of which will receive powerful perks when also watching OUTtv Proud on RewardedTV.
The new channel addition is part of an ongoing process to expand the content library and audience of Rewarded.tv, Replay’s flagship gamified streaming service. The announcement comes shortly after Replay debuted Cyko KO, a web3 cartoon starring the reunited Napoleon Dynamite cast.
“The Replay ecosystem continues to grow with content providers and owners of all kinds getting into web3,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay, “evolving Rewarded.tv into the first community-driven streaming service with premium offerings like those from Fuse Media’s indicates our platform’s ability to better engage audiences by turning TV into a game!”
With the addition of OutTV Proud, fan favorite shows like For the Love of DILFs, Call Me Mother & Dating Unlocked will be streamed on Rewarded.tv, where fans and Fuse digital collectible holders can earn perks, collect badges & complete missions for watching their favorite shows. They join other premium content offerings, including Idris Elba’s Luther, airing on RewardedTV via their ongoing collaboration with Fuse Media.
“At Fuse Media, we are always exploring the next generation of technologies that empower today’s audiences to watch when, where and how they want.” said Patrick Courtney, Head of Streaming & Business Development. “By delivering Fuse Media’s quality programming with FAST channels like OUTtv Proud to Rewarded.tv, we’re able to further explore web3 while highlighting multicultural and diverse communities”
Stream OUTtv Proud on Rewarded.tv here! Currently, OUTtv Proud will be available in the UK. To learn more about Rewarded.tv and how to earn rewards just by watching and sharing your favorite TV shows and movies, visit www.rewarded.tv or search “RewardedTV” on your platform of choice.
