On Prime Video Today The Baxters Starring Roma Downey and Ted McGinley with guest star Kathie Lee Gifford

The Baxters

The Baxters is based on the Redemption literary series from #1 New York Times best-selling author Karen Kingsbury

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baxters series is now streaming on Prime Video. Based on the Redemption literary series from #1 New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life.

The Baxters is directed by Rachel Feldman (Lilly, “Criminal Minds”) and Tony Mitchell (“The Bible,” Flood). The TV series stars Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel,” Son of God) as the family matriarch, Elizabeth Baxter, and Ted McGinley (“Shrinking,” “Married… with Children”) as John Baxter. Additional cast include Ali Cobrin (American Reunion, Neighbors) as Kari Baxter Jacobs, Masey McLain (I’m Not Ashamed, If You’re Gone) as Ashley Baxter, Josh Plasse (iCarly) as Luke Baxter, Cassidy Gifford (God’s Not Dead, The Gallows) as Reagan Decker, Reilly Anspaugh (“Geoffrey the Dumbass,” “Off Days”) as Erin Baxter, Emily Peterson (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, “Sirens”) as Brooke Baxter, and Brandon Hirsch (“Black Lightning,” “Atlanta”) as Tim Jacobs. Guest stars include Kathie Lee Gifford (The Today Show, The Way) as Lillian Ashford, Jake Allyn (Ride, The Quad) as Ryan Taylor, Damien Leake (Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, The Great Debaters) as Pastor Mark, and Orel De La Mota (Minx, Bad Connection) as Landon Blake.

Showrunner Jessie Rosen

Directed by Rachel Feldman, Tony Mitchell

Executive Produced by Roma Downey, Jessie RosenWill Packer, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg,

and Jaime Primak Sullivan

Written by Marilyn Fu, Olu Odebunmi, Christina De Leon, Justin D. James, Jessie Rosen