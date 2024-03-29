CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Ashburn, VA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I am passionate about helping pets and their owners. From personal experience, I know that having to euthanize a pet can be one of the most stressful and heartbreaking experiences.”ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Ashburn, VA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in the Ashburn, VA and surrounding neighborhoods become aware of this option so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“I am passionate about helping pets and their owners. From personal experience, I know that having to euthanize a pet can be one of the most stressful and heartbreaking experiences. Having the option to have this service provided at home can make this process just a bit easier, and I am honored to be able to offer this service,” says Dr. Megan Lowman. Dr Lowman grew up in Poolesville, MD riding horses in her free time. She attended the University of South Carolina for undergraduate studies. She graduated from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in 2019 with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Dr Lowman spent a few years in equine practice. She recently decided to shift her career is now providing personalized in-home euthanasia services to pets in the area.
Dr. Lowman services families in Ashburn and surrounding cities: Arlington, Alexandria, Woodbridge, Fairfax, Manassas, Falls Church, Springfield, Herndon, Sterling, Leesburg, and Winchester
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
Comfort and Familiarity: One of the primary benefits of at-home pet euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, providing them with a sense of security and peace.
Reduced Stress: Traditional veterinary clinics can be stressful environments for both pets and their owners. The presence of unfamiliar smells, sights, and sounds can cause additional anxiety during an already difficult time. By choosing at-home euthanasia, pets can avoid these stressors, allowing them to pass away peacefully in a calm and serene setting.
Privacy and Control: At-home euthanasia provides pet owners with greater control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and who is present during this deeply personal moment. This level of privacy allows for more intimate goodbyes and the opportunity to grieve without feeling rushed or self-conscious.
Minimized Travel: For pets with limited mobility or those experiencing pain, traveling to a veterinary clinic can be uncomfortable or even impossible. At-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, ensuring that pets do not have to endure unnecessary discomfort during their final moments.
Supportive Environment: At-home euthanasia often allows for more time with the veterinarian, as there is no pressure to quickly move through appointments due to clinic schedules. This additional time allows for open discussions about end-of-life options, emotional support for the family, and addressing any concerns or questions. The veterinarian can provide guidance on aftercare options, including cremation or burial, and offer resources for coping with grief.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Ashburn, VA. Aftercare and cremation price varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 45 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home