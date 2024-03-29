ADAO APPLAUDS SENATORS TESTER AND DAINES FOR INTRODUCING THE "NATIONAL ASBESTOS AWARENESS WEEK” RESOLUTION
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, applauds Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), for introducing the 19th National Asbestos Awareness Week Resolution.
The Resolution declares April 1 - 7 as a week of awareness and directs the U.S. Surgeon General to issue a warning to all Americans about the dangers of asbestos exposure.
“The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) extends heartfelt gratitude to Senators Tester and Daines for their unwavering leadership and dedication to raising asbestos awareness and advancing prevention efforts with the 19th Resolution,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder and President of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO).“The stark reality that 40,000 Americans lose their lives annually to asbestos-related diseases highlights a critical, ongoing challenge. Asbestos continues to pose a hidden threat in our homes, schools, and workplaces, underscoring the importance of vigilant protection for our communities against this lethal hazard. During Asbestos Awareness Week from April 1 to 7, we reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness and ensuring the health and well-being of future generations.”
“Asbestos has a long, troubling history in the state of Montana, and exposure to this dangerous substance is tragically still all too common,” said Senator Tester. “Communities across our state like Libby and Troy have been hit especially hard, and those folks deserve the resources to get their communities cleaned up and made whole. On top of resources, it’s critically important we arm folks with up-to-date information on how to keep our communities safe, which is why I was proud to introduce this resolution to shed light on the ongoing crisis and finally make asbestos a thing of the past.”
“Too many Montanans have suffered from asbestos exposure and the related health impacts that can take years to appear,” said Senator Daines. “As we continue to raise awareness around the risks of asbestos, we also must continue to help clean up communities like Libby and Troy and help protect the health and wellbeing of Montanans everywhere.”
ADAO is proud to collaborate with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) on asbestos prevention and policy efforts. Dr. Danny Whu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, IAFF stated, “Occupational cancer is the number one killer of fire fighters, and the IAFF is steadfastly committed to removing every known human carcinogen from the fireground. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies asbestos as a Group 1, Known Human Carcinogen. As such, the commercialization of asbestos must be discontinued immediately. Not only is this product contributing to an unnecessary higher mortality in fire fighters, but in all exposed Americans alike – from the very young to the very old. The IAFF applauds and stands in support of Senator Tester, Senator Daines, and all organizations that are working toward eliminating this killer from continuing to be imported, sold, and used in commerce.”
The 19th National Asbestos Awareness Week Senate Resolution is supported by: AFL-CIO, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Federation of Teachers, American Public Health Association, Asbestos Victims Support Group Forum UK, British Occupational Hygiene Society, Center for Environmental Health, Collegium Ramazzini, Environmental Information Association, Environmental Working Group, Hazards Magazine, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, International Association of Firefighters, Johnny O Perea Foundation for Asbestos Education & Relief (2005-2016), Kids In Danger, London Asbestos Support Awareness Group, Mesothelioma Hope, National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), OSH Africa, SOS AMIANTO – Portuguese Association Against Asbestos, and Toxic-Free Future.
The full text of Tester and Daines’ resolution is available HERE.
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.
