American College of Healthcare Sciences Celebrates 15 Years as Military Friendly® College

American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce its 15th year receiving the Military Friendly® School designation with a Gold recognition.

The contributions and sacrifices of our servicemembers and their dependents are tremendous. It is a privilege to support them at ACHS to accomplish their holistic health academic and career goals.” — Stephanie North, Dir. of Military Education Benefits

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), is proud to announce it has received the 2024-2025 Military FriendlyInstitution Gold Award by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The Military Friendlyratings are determined through the evaluation of public data and proprietary data gathered through the annual Military Friendlysurvey process. This is an independent survey with no cost to institutions. In addition to publicly available data, ACHS was required to provide evidence of its services and support for its military student community and their families. ACHS is honored to be recognized as a Military Friendlyinstitution since 2009.What does this designation mean for students?Designation as a Military Friendlyinstitution means that ACHS has made a commitment to having policies, procedures, and services that support its military servicemembers and their families. From flexible deferment policies during deployment to our comprehensive Military Resource Center, ACHS is dedicated to making wellness education accessible for its military community.“I am just so thrilled ACHS is recognized as a Military FriendlySchool for another year. The contributions and sacrifices of our servicemembers, veterans, military spouses, and their dependents are tremendous. It is a privilege to support each and every one of them at ACHS to accomplish their holistic health academic and career goals,” shares Stephanie North, ACHS Director of Financial Aid and Military Education Benefits.ACHS’s accredited online herbal medicine aromatherapy , holistic nutrition, and integrative health and wellness programs provide essential, portable education for military servicemembers and their families. These students share their knowledge within their community, while on deployment, and as civilians, often to start a new career or give back to their community. ACHS graduates also contribute their knowledge and expertise to benefit the military community as a whole and are working to innovate healthcare and mental wellness services within the VA. For example, 2023 ACHS Famous Alumni and Master of Science in Herbal Medicine graduate Dr. Janet Carter is a pharmacist employed at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she is dedicated to finding alternative holistic modalities to serve the needs of Veterans.Military students at ACHS may qualify for military education benefits such as Veterans Education benefits, including the G.I. Bill,¹ military tuition assistance, and ACHS military scholarship programs. ACHS’s Military Resource Center is available to answer questions and provide support for applicants and students at ACHS. Contact the ACHS team at military@achs.edu or call 800-487-8839.About ACHS:The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), located in Portland, Oregon, is an accredited college specializing in online holistic health education. Founded in 1978, ACHS offers a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs in complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to providing exceptional online education based on evidence-based research, with an emphasis on sustainability and global stewardship.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.Source:¹ *GI Billis a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by the VA is available at the official U.S. government website at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill

