Access Fixtures Introduces SUNA High-Performance All-In-One LED Solar Area Lights

SUNA solar luminaires offer zero-carbon illumination. The all-in-one design integrates advanced solar technology for continuous high-brightness output.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, introduces SUNA LED Solar Area Lights. A commercial-grade lighting solution suitable for various applications including roadways, freeways, rural roads, neighborhood streets for security, municipal applications, parking lots, pathways, industrial facilities, recreational areas, sports, and more. Lighting with LED Solar Area Lights offers substantial cost savings by eliminating the need for trenching and wiring while qualifying for tax incentives and rebates and reducing ecological footprints.

SUNA LED solar area lights feature high brightness and long operational periods. These all-in-one fixtures feature durable construction with a corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy cage, 316 stainless components, and ultra-strong slip fitter, and are IP66 and IK08 rated for added durability. Utilizing Philips Lumileds 5050 LED chips, they deliver outstanding illumination with an efficacy of 195LPW and up to 23,400lm output.

"The SUNA series of solar-powered LED area lights are engineered for durability and efficiency. These commercial-grade solar lights offer unparalleled performance in any weather condition. With simplified and cost-effective installation and a focus on sustainability, SUNA lights provide reliable illumination for many applications." Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.

SUNAs have a monocrystalline silicon panel for heat dissipation, integrate seamlessly with various customizable working modes such as motion sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity, and are compatible with SUNA's iNET Smart Control System facilitating integration with local smart city management centers. Also, with the built-in replaceable rechargeable LiFeP04 battery, maintenance and accident risks are significantly reduced.

The SUNA series features high-quality components designed for optimal performance. Utilizing Philips Lumileds 5050 LED chips, it delivers consistent brightness with a color temperature of 5000K (optional range: 2200-6000K) and various beam angles (60×100° / 70×135° / 75×150° / 80×150° / 110° / 150°). With an L70 @ 50,000 hours rated life and an IP66 and IK08 rating, SUNA lights ensure durability in challenging environments. Powered by a LiFeP04 battery and supported by an MPPT or Hybrid MPPT solar controller, SUNA LED solar area light fixtures offer reliable operation even during consecutive rainy days. Equipped with PIR and timer dimming control, it optimizes energy usage. Constructed from aluminum alloy in black color, it withstands temperatures from -30°C to 45°C (-22°F to 113°F). Mounting options include a slip fitter. Fixtures have a 5-year limited warranty, and an Optional 10-year warranty is available.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability, we strive to illuminate the world with brilliance and purpose. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.