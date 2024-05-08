The Godfrey Hotel: Corktown's Premier Destination for Venetian Terrazzo
VENETIAN TERRAZZO in Detroit's Godfrey Hotel was a winner in the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association's annual Honor Award program. Photos by Viken Djaferian, FotoGrafix
MARBLE aggregates in larger-than-standard sizes distinguishes the traditional Venetian-style terrazzo.
Michielutti Brothers is honored for outstanding achievement on a Venetian terrazzo floor that blends luxury with Detroit's historic charm.
Michielutti Brothers of Eastpointe, Michigan, the terrazzo contractor on the project, was presented with a 2024 National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) Honor Award for exceptional work on the installation on April 17 in Tucson at the association’s annual convention. Established in 1959, Michielutti Brothers has been an NTMA member since 1995.
Adding a touch of traditional Italian craftsmanship, Venetian terrazzo in warm tones and brass accents elevates the aesthetic of the hotel’s lobby, pre-function space, and IO lounge. Textured Venetian terrazzo—a classic, premium terrazzo option distinguished by larger-than-standard-size aggregates—imparts a sense of substantial weight and permanence, reported NTMA judges. The heavy brass strip pattern introduces a tasteful Art Deco vibe, amplified by the rich contrast of the light matrix with darker marble aggregates. While the terrazzo was poured in place on the floors, the bar front in the lounge is clad with precast epoxy terrazzo panels that were hand-cut on-site.
Instead of the typically applied three-inch thick cementitious terrazzo system for Venetian terrazzo, a deeper-than-standard, three-quarters-inch thick epoxy matrix was poured to accommodate the larger aggregates. The specification of an epoxy system allowed for a minimal slab depression, a significant reduction in grinding waste, and a broader selection of colors.
The stylish design of the new boutique hotel is a refined response to Corktown’s industrial Old World ambiance. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a City Historic District, the Corktown neighborhood is characterized by original 19th-century Federal-style homes and row houses.
The new hotel's architectural team brought together Detroit-based Neumann/Smith Architecture and Boston-based Elkus Manfredi Architects. The Christman Co. of Lansing and Norcon Inc. of Chicago handled general contracting for the Godfrey’s construction.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo was developed in 15th-century Italy, descending from the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
