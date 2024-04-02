The Stafford Offers In-House Senior Therapy Through Aegis Therapies
The Stafford is excited to partner with Aegis Therapies to offer therapy services for seniors in their Lake Oswego senior living community.
Senior living at The Stafford is focused on cultivating an active lifestyle with services to make retirement a little easier – this is exactly what on-site therapy offers residents.”LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stafford, a boutique retirement community in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is excited to partner with Aegis Therapies to offer therapy services for seniors in their senior living community.
— Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer, Areté Living
Aegis Therapies will begin offering services at The Stafford in the spring of 2024.
“We’re thrilled to offer on-site therapy services to our residents and fellow seniors in the Lake Oswego area,” stated Thomas Cloutier, Chief Marketing Officer with Areté Living, managing The Stafford. “Senior living at The Stafford is focused on cultivating an active lifestyle with services to make retirement a little easier – this is exactly what on-site therapy offers residents.”
Aegis Therapies is a leading provider of physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as wellness services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of seniors nationwide. Their tailored therapeutic interventions and wellness programs focus on promoting mobility, independence, and overall well-being in any setting. Additionally, Aegis Therapies provides communities with specialized in-services and assessments for residents, including the popular falls assessment.
“Stafford and Areté Living’s focus on supporting active senior living and their mission to enhance the life of every person they serve align perfectly with Aegis Therapies’ mission and values,” said Martha Schram, President and CEO of Aegis Therapies. “We are excited to bring enhanced, personalized services to the community that support active lifestyles, health, wellness, and quality of life.”
On-site therapy is a major convenience for residents, who can receive therapy in The Stafford’s gym. Aegis Therapies also welcomes patients from outside The Stafford. Contact Aegis by calling The Stafford (503) 636-4589 or stop by once they open this spring to find out more about how to access these services.
About The Stafford
The Stafford is a boutique retirement community in Lake Oswego, Oregon. This high-end senior living community was designed for the active senior, featuring an in-house restaurant, salon, rich activities and events program, customizable apartments, and much more. Managed by Areté Living, the team honors their mission “to enhance the life of every person they serve.” Discover more at TheStafford.net.
About Aegis Therapies
As one of the nation’s leading providers of rehabilitation and wellness services, professionals at Aegis Therapies apply proven techniques to help individuals increase their freedom and independence. Leveraging the power of collaboration, Aegis Therapies assists patients in achieving healthcare goals and transition seamlessly throughout the care continuum. No matter the setting, Aegis Therapies specializes in providing services that adapt to each patient’s individualized needs. More at AegisTherapies.com.
Areté Living
Areté Living
877-282-6373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok