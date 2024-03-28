InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Customizable Fitted Cover for Fences Designed to Alter Styles and Aesthetics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Darline R. of Miramar, FL is the creator of Themed Fitted Covers for Gates, a multipurpose, stretchable, and fitted cover for unattractive fences and gates. The covers are secured via several elastic bands and feature a decorative, stylish design on its façade to improve the fence’s overall aesthetic. The covers can be manufactured in many different styles or themes to fit a desired aesthetic, a birthday party, an anniversary event, a holiday party, and much more. The covers are constructed using durable outdoor fabric, stretched over the fence or gate, and then secured with elastic bands.
Users can apply the cover as a temporary modification to the fence or gate rather than making permanent modifications that can be expensive and potentially violate HOA terms and agreements. Ultimately, there is no limit as to what types of designs can be printed on the covers. The colorful and stylish fence attachment is applied and removed with ease, and significantly improves aesthetics for any special event.
Chain link and standard picket yard fences are boring and uninspiring, and homeowners may be extremely disappointed that the fence is present in the backdrop of a birthday party, anniversary party, graduation celebration, and numerous other special events and gatherings. Covers and inserts are currently available to alter the fence’s look; however, these are often difficult to install and may require permanent modifications to the fence. Products like fence panels, fence screens, trellises, and the like, may only be available in a limited selection of colors, styles, and designs.
Instead, consumers are looking for more attractive and effective options to enhance the appearance of their fences. The market for decorative fence covers is constantly evolving, with manufacturers introducing new designs, materials, and features to meet changing consumer preferences and emerging trends in outdoor decor. Themed Fitted Covers for Gates is the perfect decorative fencing product that could be introduced into any manufacturer’s product line and enhance its versatility.
Darline was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Themed Fitted Covers for Gates product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Themed Fitted Covers for Gates can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
