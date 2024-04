Avant와 재미한국학교협의회(NAKS), 전략적 제휴 발표

About

We believe we can change the world through language proficiency and help learners reach their potential. Avant's assessments provide a true picture of a language learner's skills and proficiency. With expertise in linguistics, language assessment, technology and education as our foundation, Avant develops and delivers effective language assessment tools to support personalized learning and improved education outcomes for every learner. Avant Assessment was formed to improve communication between people of different nationalities by delivering innovative assessments and services that support language learning and teaching. Avant's founder spent many years investigating crimes committed against western firms in Japan and against Japanese firms around the world, and found that the common thread was miscommunication between employees and management who did not speak their language. Determined to improve language learning because of this experience, he founded Avant in 2001 as part of a technology transfer spin-out from the University of Oregon. Since then, Avant has spent more than 10 years researching, developing, and delivering innovative, market-leading assessments and services for language learners, teachers and administrators. With a broad base of language experts around the world, Avant is known for having produced consistently high quality, cutting-edge assessments and test content in more than 40 languages. We believe that language is more important than ever in today's diverse world and that effective assessment improves the learning of language.

