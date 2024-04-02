Avant and National Association of Korean Schools Announce Strategic Alliance

Avant Assessment is the leading language proficiency test provider.

The Collaboration Aims to Enhance Korean Heritage Language Education

I am thrilled that a wide door has opened for all Korean school students to officially certify as proficient bilingual speakers under favorable conditions.” — Tiffany Chew, NAKS President

EUGENE, OR, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, a pioneering leader in online language proficiency testing, and the National Association of Korean Schools (NAKS), a leader in promoting the Korean language and culture in education, are pleased to jointly announce a strategic alliance to create opportunities for Korean heritage language learners. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing Korean language proficiency and cultural understanding across the United States.

Tiffany Chew, President of NAKS, had this to say about the alliance: “Through the [memorandum of understanding] between the NAKS and Avant, I am thrilled that a wide door has opened for all Korean school students to officially certify as proficient bilingual speakers under favorable conditions.”

NAKS cultivates the development of strong bonds of friendship and instruction in Korean language, culture, and history among Korean schools. It is an organization operating to nurture and educate Korean Americans in the U.S. Its objective is to instill pride in Korean Americans through proper knowledge and understanding of Korea and its culture, history, and language.

Avant Assessment shares the mission of improving the teaching and learning of Korean while recognizing and honoring language learning for all students. As such, Avant will support NAKS’ endeavors as their approved proficiency test provider and deliver professional learning for their schools. Effective standards-based proficiency assessment can incentivize learners by providing access to Seals of Biliteracy, college credit (Avant STAMP is certified by the American Council of Education), and drive improved connection between Korean Schools and public and private schools.

David Bong, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant shared: "We are thrilled to join with the National Association of Korean Schools in this alliance. This collaboration is not just about enhancing proficiency in the Korean language; it's about bridging cultures, connecting communities, and empowering students to embrace their heritage with confidence and pride. By integrating Avant's innovative proficiency assessments with NAKS' rich cultural and educational resources, we aim to unlock new opportunities for learners and educators alike, fostering a deeper appreciation for the Korean language and culture across the United States."

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complements their assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered and continuously enhanced STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online, adaptive, four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit https://avantassessment.com.

About the National Association of Korean Schools

The National Association for Korean Schools (NAKS) cultivates the development of strong bonds of friendship and instruction in Korean language, culture, and history among Korean schools. It is an organization operating to nurture and educate Korean Americans in the U.S. Its objective is to instill pride in Korean Americans through proper knowledge and understanding of Korea and its culture, history, and language. Its other objective is to examine and influence the educational policies and practices of the Ministry of Education in Korea and the U.S. Department of Education to benefit Korean Americans.