Avant and National Association of Korean Schools Announce Strategic Alliance

Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is the leading language proficiency test provider.

NAKS logo

The Collaboration Aims to Enhance Korean Heritage Language Education

I am thrilled that a wide door has opened for all Korean school students to officially certify as proficient bilingual speakers under favorable conditions.”
— Tiffany Chew, NAKS President

EUGENE, OR, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, a pioneering leader in online language proficiency testing, and the National Association of Korean Schools (NAKS), a leader in promoting the Korean language and culture in education, are pleased to jointly announce a strategic alliance to create opportunities for Korean heritage language learners. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing Korean language proficiency and cultural understanding across the United States.

Tiffany Chew, President of NAKS, had this to say about the alliance: “Through the [memorandum of understanding] between the NAKS and Avant, I am thrilled that a wide door has opened for all Korean school students to officially certify as proficient bilingual speakers under favorable conditions.”

NAKS cultivates the development of strong bonds of friendship and instruction in Korean language, culture, and history among Korean schools. It is an organization operating to nurture and educate Korean Americans in the U.S. Its objective is to instill pride in Korean Americans through proper knowledge and understanding of Korea and its culture, history, and language.

Avant Assessment shares the mission of improving the teaching and learning of Korean while recognizing and honoring language learning for all students. As such, Avant will support NAKS’ endeavors as their approved proficiency test provider and deliver professional learning for their schools. Effective standards-based proficiency assessment can incentivize learners by providing access to Seals of Biliteracy, college credit (Avant STAMP is certified by the American Council of Education), and drive improved connection between Korean Schools and public and private schools.

David Bong, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant shared: "We are thrilled to join with the National Association of Korean Schools in this alliance. This collaboration is not just about enhancing proficiency in the Korean language; it's about bridging cultures, connecting communities, and empowering students to embrace their heritage with confidence and pride. By integrating Avant's innovative proficiency assessments with NAKS' rich cultural and educational resources, we aim to unlock new opportunities for learners and educators alike, fostering a deeper appreciation for the Korean language and culture across the United States."

About Avant Assessment
Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complements their assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered and continuously enhanced STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online, adaptive, four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit https://avantassessment.com.

About the National Association of Korean Schools
The National Association for Korean Schools (NAKS) cultivates the development of strong bonds of friendship and instruction in Korean language, culture, and history among Korean schools. It is an organization operating to nurture and educate Korean Americans in the U.S. Its objective is to instill pride in Korean Americans through proper knowledge and understanding of Korea and its culture, history, and language. Its other objective is to examine and influence the educational policies and practices of the Ministry of Education in Korea and the U.S. Department of Education to benefit Korean Americans.

Amira Fahoum
Avant Assessment
+1 541-338-9090
marketing@avantassessment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Avant and National Association of Korean Schools Announce Strategic Alliance

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amira Fahoum
Avant Assessment
+1 541-338-9090 marketing@avantassessment.com
Company/Organization
Avant Assessment
940 Willamette St #530
Eugene, Oregon, 97401
United States
+1 541-338-9090
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We believe we can change the world through language proficiency and help learners reach their potential. Avant’s assessments provide a true picture of a language learner's skills and proficiency. With expertise in linguistics, language assessment, technology and education as our foundation, Avant develops and delivers effective language assessment tools to support personalized learning and improved education outcomes for every learner. Avant Assessment was formed to improve communication between people of different nationalities by delivering innovative assessments and services that support language learning and teaching. Avant’s founder spent many years investigating crimes committed against western firms in Japan and against Japanese firms around the world, and found that the common thread was miscommunication between employees and management who did not speak their language. Determined to improve language learning because of this experience, he founded Avant in 2001 as part of a technology transfer spin-out from the University of Oregon. Since then, Avant has spent more than 10 years researching, developing, and delivering innovative, market-leading assessments and services for language learners, teachers and administrators. With a broad base of language experts around the world, Avant is known for having produced consistently high quality, cutting-edge assessments and test content in more than 40 languages. We believe that language is more important than ever in today’s diverse world and that effective assessment improves the learning of language. At Avant, we believe we can change the world through language proficiency. In today’s global economy and multi-cultural society, language skills are as valuable as math and science, and students who master second languages will be better positioned to succeed. In order to help students reach their potential, teachers and school districts must have an accurate, effective way to assess their language proficiency. That’s where we come in. We currently offer language tests in 40 languages, and counting - adding more each year. Avant’s STAMP assessment is the world’s leading language proficiency test, giving schools, teachers, and students a true picture of whether the language skills students are learning will translate to the real world. With expertise in linguistics, language assessment, technology and education as our foundation, Avant develops and delivers effective language testing tools to support personalized learning and improved education outcomes for every learner. Avant Assessment was formed to improve communication between people of different nationalities and cultures, and bring people together in an increasingly diverse world. Today, we believe that is more important than ever.

Visit Avant's Website

More From This Author
Avant and National Association of Korean Schools Announce Strategic Alliance
Avant와 재미한국학교협의회(NAKS), 전략적 제휴 발표
Preserving Heritage Hawaiian Language Through Proficiency
View All Stories From This Author