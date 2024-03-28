Therapy Brands announces that NewCrop e-Prescribing Solution Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification
HITRUST certification demonstrates that NewCrop has implemented a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging cybersecurity threats.
HITRUST i1 Certification gives our customers confidence that e-prescribing is safe when they pick Therapy Brands.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals, today announced its NewCrop electronic prescribing solution has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
— Amber Thomas, Chief Compliance Officer, Therapy Brands
HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification demonstrates that NewCrop leverages a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging cybersecurity threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.
“HITRUST i1 Certification gives our customers confidence that e-prescribing is safe when they pick Therapy Brands,” said Amber Thomas, Chief Compliance Officer at Therapy Brands. “The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection. Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization, clients, and partners.”
The HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Assessment is designed to address the need for a continuously-relevant cyber security assessment that incorporates best practices and leverages the latest threat intelligence to maintain applicability with information security risks and emerging cyber threats, such as ransomware and phishing.
“HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. “NewCrop’s HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity.”
About Therapy Brands
Therapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com.
