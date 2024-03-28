Southern Coil Solutions Makes Historic $63 Million Investment in Bowling Green, KY
Southern Coil Solutions transforming the metals industry storage in Bowling Green with a $63M investment and 28 new jobsBOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Coil Solutions is set to revolutionize the metals industry with a groundbreaking $63 million investment in a cutting-edge distribution and transfer facility, while creating 28 new jobs in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This significant move not only bolsters the regional economy but also elevates the infrastructure supporting the metals industry, reinforcing Bowling Green's status as a hub for industrial innovation and job growth.
“I am thrilled to see continued investment to support the Southern Coil Solutions location in Warren County that was announced just last summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment builds on our state’s strong infrastructure to support distribution and logistics operations, and I look forward to this new transfer facility being completed next year.”
Established in 2023, Southern Coil Solutions is on a mission to redefine coil storage and handling efficiency. The company's state-of-the-art rail-served facility, sprawling over 250,000 square feet in the Kentucky Transpark, responds to the increasing demand for specialized storage solutions across sectors like automotive, food and beverage, and battery industries, positioning Southern Coil Solutions as an industry leader.
Mark J. Loik, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Coil Solutions, emphasized, "This new facility signifies more than just an expansion; it reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. By selecting Bowling Green for this project, we leverage not only its strategic location and infrastructure within the Kentucky Transpark but also contribute significantly to local economic growth and industry diversification. Additionally, we are deeply grateful to our partner, CareGo, for their dedicated work and pivotal role in making this project a reality."
Local officials welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, recognizing its far-reaching impact. Mayor Todd Alcott commented, "Southern Coil Solutions' new facility represents a monumental stride in our ongoing efforts to attract high-tech industries to Bowling Green. Their innovative approach to materials handling will undoubtedly set a new industry standard, reinforcing our city's position as an attractive destination for global companies."
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman echoed these sentiments, highlighting the broader community benefits. "Southern Coil Solutions' investment is a game-changer for Warren County, promising not just economic growth but also a stronger, more resilient local workforce," Gorman noted. "We're proud to welcome Southern Coil Solutions to our community and excited about the future collaborations and opportunities this new facility will bring."
Designed to meet diverse client needs, the facility boasts advanced automation systems for efficient coil storage and rail services capabilities, prioritizing safety, security, and operational efficiency. Southern Coil Solutions is poised to cater to critical storage and transportation requirements across industries, notably the burgeoning battery sector crucial for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.
“CSX welcomes Southern Coil Solutions to the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green,” said Jody Lassiter, CSX Manager of Industrial Development. “We look forward to providing rail service to the company’s new warehousing operations, helping enhance the region’s logistical capabilities and reaffirming our commitment to fostering economic growth and development in the area.”
“It is great to see local investors continuing to grow their opportunities in Bowling Green. This addition to our community continues to solidify our region’s competitive advantage in our metals cluster,” said Ron Bunch, President, and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is more than an investment in the metals industry; it's an investment in the future of Bowling Green and Kentucky at large."
Upon completion, the facility will be LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified by the US Green Building Council, showcasing Southern Coil Solutions' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As Southern Coil Solutions gears up for targeted operations in June 2025, anticipation within the community and among industry partners is palpable. Supported by city, state, CSX, and incentives through KBI/KEIA programs, this project sets a benchmark in industrial and economic development.
"This investment speaks volumes about our commitment to Bowling Green and Kentucky's future," concluded Loik. "We aim to forge lasting partnerships, drive innovation, and contribute to sustained prosperity in the region."
Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced four economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $141.3 million in capital investment creating 170 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as the #1 Tier 2 Metros in the United States for 2023 and Top 6 for 11 consecutive years by Site Selection Magazine. The Chamber has also been awarded the Mac Conway Award by Site Selection Magazine which recognized the Chamber of Commerce as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country for the last three consecutive years.
About Southern Coil Solutions: Southern Coil Solutions, founded in 2024, leads in automated storage and railway services for the metals industry, serving sectors such as automotive, food/beverage, and battery production. Strategically located in an industrial hub for optimal transport access, their 250,000-square-foot facility features cutting-edge automation and specialized machinery for efficient coil storage and handling. Committed to revolutionizing coil management in rail, they continually invest in technology and infrastructure, prioritizing safety, security, and efficiency. Catering to industries with strict standards, they provide safe and efficient storage solutions crucial to automotive, food packaging, and battery manufacturing. Learn more at www.southerncoilsolutions.com.
About South Central Kentucky Economic Development:
South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing and distribution facilities. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing business establishments. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. The region has captured over four billion in capital investment in the past decade, creating thousands of jobs. To learn more, please visit https://www.southcentralky.com
