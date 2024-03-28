DFW Thought Leader Talks Speakers Announced by Event Planner

DFW Keynote Speakers

Dr. Elayna Fernández, 4x TEDx Speaker, Certified Speaker Coach, Bestselling Author, and event organizer, announced the speakers for Thought Leader Talks in DFW.

We feature diverse Thought Leaders from across many industries to spark conversations that matter around health, wealth, and relationships to impact the world through bright ideas.” — Thought Leader Talks

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Elayna Fernández, 4x TEDx Speaker, Certified Speaker Coach, Bestselling Author, and event organizer, announced the featured speakers for the Thought Leader Talks event in Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.“I am very excited that these passionate speakers will be sharing their inspiring stories on the Thought Leader Talks stage. It’s been an honor to be their coach in crafting and delivering their 7-minute talks and guide them in their journey as keynote speakers,” says Dr. Fernández.The powerful speakers who will be sharing talks in the categories of health, wealth, and relationships, are as follows:James Marlin, Public Speaker/Journalist/NYC Investigator, will discuss “Beyond Right and Wrong: How to Create Unity in the Midst of Conflict.”Helen Hirsh Spence, Founder and CEO of Top Sixty Over Sixty, will share “Why the Way We Think About Aging is Dead Wrong and What We Can Do About It.”Dondi Dahlin, Bestselling Author, Award Winning Speaker, Show Host, and Five Elements Expert, will teach the audience “The Chinese Five Elements - How to Discover Your Type.”Brook Wineland, VP of Analytics at EV Consulting and Professor at the University of Denver, will explain “How AI Programming Can Unlock Our Feminine Energy.”Lily Lomeli, Life & Health Coach, Empowerer, and Master of Habit Change, will reveal “A Simple Process for Transforming Your Life.”Cheryl Armstrong, Founder and Owner of Plant Your Energy, will teach attendees “How to Push Past Your Pain and Find Passion and Purpose.”Lesia Davidson, Literacy Coach at New York City Public Schools, will share “How to Use Literacy as a Tool for Empowerment and Self-discovery.”Alleah Friedrichs, Speaker, Law of Attraction Life Coach, and Entrepreneur, will be uncovering “How to Micro Shift Out of Self Sabotage.”The Thought Leader Talks event will take place on April 20th, 2024 at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel once again, which is located at 1701 Commerce Street Fort Worth, TX 76102. The event promptly starts at 1:00 pm and ends at 5:00 pm local time."The event will include intentional networking and meaningful gifts from the speakers,” added Dr. Fernández.Expected guests will include authors, speakers, coaches, consultants, parents, educators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and retired individuals who care deeply about the DFW community.Past Thought Leader Talks paid speakers include Mary Cheyne, Mariah & Byron Edgington, Jossie Haines, Mary Ottman, Alicia Shelly, Preethi Srinivas, Eliana Fernández, Ahaumna AhmaYah, Jacquie Chandler, Leslie Levito, Terri Lonowski, Kimberly Parry, Jacquelyn Rodriguez, Robert L. Gatis, Reinhard Klett, Judi Nelson, Linn McKeown, Stephanie Shaffer, Stela Roznovan, Dr. Julie Radlauer-Doerfler, Katie Nguyen, MD, Maria Lentzou, Katherine Lizardo, Yarona Boster, Dr. Liz Bataille, Debbie Sharp, Dr. Melina Roberts, Paul Vragel, Alejandra Valenzuela, Kim Urbanek, Molly Grubbs, Lance Knaub, Rebecca Bitton, Mireille Vega, Carmen Theobald, Jenifer Joy, Morgan Englund, Sherril Harris, Joe Rivera, Jacia Kornwise, Dr. Paula C. Perez, Sam Kim, Melanie Sears, Mandy Salas, Nikki Cruise, and 10-year-old Eliana Fernandez. Their talks are available on the Thought Leader Talks YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@thoughtleadertalks For tickets to the event and a discount code, direct message Dr. Elayna Fernandez, the organizer, on LinkedIn ABOUT Dr. Elayna FernándezA 4-time TEDx Speaker, TEDx Organizer, and Certified Speaker Coach, Fernández has spoken on prestigious stages around the world and has served as an advisor to leading brands and to some of the most renowned transformational leaders of our time. She’s passionate about helping leaders and entrepreneurs turn their painful stories into passive streams of income and make a significant positive difference. Her blog, books, and programs inspire millions of moms around the world to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.Elayna was recently named a Woman of Influence and one of the 125 Top Impactful Leaders to Know worldwide by SUCCESS Magazine. Her work has been featured on FORBES, WSJ, Inc., Real Leaders, Authority Magazine, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Yahoo! CNN, The Huffington Post, Univision, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, and other national and international media. She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine.For more information, visit thepositivemom.com/keynote-speaker and follow her @thepositivemom.About Thought Leader TalksThought Leader Talks by Thought-Leader is a 4-hour multi-speaker event, ideal for authors, coaches, consultants, community leaders, corporate leaders, parents, educators, speakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to connect with others, be inspired, and gain valuable skills in their business and personal lives.This intimate gathering features diverse thought leaders who deliver 7-minute talks to discuss creative and impactful ideas in the categories of health, wealth, and relationships.Our mission is to impact communities through bright ideas and we are committed to creating a space for connection, inspiration, and transformation.

