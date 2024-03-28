Winners Announced: 1st Quarter Volume 41 Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce the Winners and Finalists for the 1st Quarter of Year 41.
We remain true to the direction set by Mr. Hubbard of providing that means for the aspiring writer and artist to be seen and acknowledged.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the first quarter winners for its 41st year.
— Joni Labaqui, Contest Director
For the Writers of the Future Contest, the writer winners for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, are:
First Place – Sandra Skalski from New Jersey
Second Place – Jefferson Snow from Utah
Third Place – Armand Diab from Illinois
For the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the illustrator winners are:
Haileigh Enriquez from California
Cherrie Fors from California
Daniel Montifar from Texas
Congratulations to them all! They will be published in 2025 in “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41.”
You can find the complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, and Honorable Mentions at www.writersofthefuture.com/blog.
In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture. And through his creative endeavors, the writer works continually to give tomorrow a new form.” The Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, stated, “We remain true to the direction set by Mr. Hubbard of providing that means for the aspiring writer and artist to be seen and acknowledged. We have celebrated winners from 50 out of over 175 countries with entrants.”
The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown out to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the field’s biggest names. Plus, a lavish awards ceremony.
Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Dr. Doug Beason, Dr. Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Hugh Howey, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, and Dr. Sean Williams.
Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Mike Perkins, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.
The success of the Contests is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.
The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and 6,300 short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. In addition, 16 winners have 41 New York Times bestselling books combined.
The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
