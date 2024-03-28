Oktopost Introduces LinkedIn’s Messaging for Pages in Social Inbox
TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oktopost, the leading B2B social media management platform, is excited to announce its new API solution with LinkedIn’s Messaging for Pages. This additional functionality will empower mutual customers of Oktopost and LinkedIn to seamlessly channel conversations from their LinkedIn Pages directly into their unified Oktopost Social Inbox. This integration facilitates the delivery of authentic and impactful responses to every customer interaction.
Oktopost stands among the initial partner solutions to implement this capability, allowing direct messages from LinkedIn Pages to be efficiently routed to the Oktopost Social Inbox. This development permits mutual customers of LinkedIn and Oktopost to engage with their B2B community through a consolidated, singular Oktopost Social Inbox.
The unified Oktopost Social Inbox offers dual benefits: it streamlines the management of social media engagements and boosts response efficiency by ensuring inquiries are promptly directed to the appropriate responder, making it easier to give timely and accurate replies. This helps organizations engage in meaningful conversations for every message received.
“Given LinkedIn's status as the leading professional network, we view our partnership as a natural fit,” says Colin Day, VP of Business Development at Oktopost. “Our joint commitment is to enable businesses to cultivate stronger connections with their customers."
“Adopting a unified inbox for all our social media interactions will strengthen our approach from transactional interactions to creating genuine, meaningful relationships. By centralizing our communications, we will not just respond quicker; we will be able to engage in deeper conversations and understand our customers' needs on a more personal level. This direct line of communication will give us a new world of feedback and insights, enabling us to tailor our services and content in ways that truly resonate. We are looking forward to receiving LinkedIn messages directly into our Oktopost Social Inbox to continue to enhance the relationships we build with our audience every day.” Chris Sheen, Director of Social Media, Celonis
With this new API integration for LinkedIn’s Messaging for Pages, Oktopost customers have one unified inbox to manage messages from all social networks, including LinkedIn. For more information on Oktopost’s Messaging for Pages collaboration, please read our announcement blog post.
About Oktopost
Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and financial services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.
Lauren Sirt
Oktopost stands among the initial partner solutions to implement this capability, allowing direct messages from LinkedIn Pages to be efficiently routed to the Oktopost Social Inbox. This development permits mutual customers of LinkedIn and Oktopost to engage with their B2B community through a consolidated, singular Oktopost Social Inbox.
The unified Oktopost Social Inbox offers dual benefits: it streamlines the management of social media engagements and boosts response efficiency by ensuring inquiries are promptly directed to the appropriate responder, making it easier to give timely and accurate replies. This helps organizations engage in meaningful conversations for every message received.
“Given LinkedIn's status as the leading professional network, we view our partnership as a natural fit,” says Colin Day, VP of Business Development at Oktopost. “Our joint commitment is to enable businesses to cultivate stronger connections with their customers."
“Adopting a unified inbox for all our social media interactions will strengthen our approach from transactional interactions to creating genuine, meaningful relationships. By centralizing our communications, we will not just respond quicker; we will be able to engage in deeper conversations and understand our customers' needs on a more personal level. This direct line of communication will give us a new world of feedback and insights, enabling us to tailor our services and content in ways that truly resonate. We are looking forward to receiving LinkedIn messages directly into our Oktopost Social Inbox to continue to enhance the relationships we build with our audience every day.” Chris Sheen, Director of Social Media, Celonis
With this new API integration for LinkedIn’s Messaging for Pages, Oktopost customers have one unified inbox to manage messages from all social networks, including LinkedIn. For more information on Oktopost’s Messaging for Pages collaboration, please read our announcement blog post.
About Oktopost
Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and financial services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.
Lauren Sirt
Oktopost
pr@oktopost.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok