Scottsdale Software Company is Pivoting to a Vegan Fine Dining Restaurant
Frogs are known for their adaptability and diversity, and we wanted to capture that essence by offering a vegan twist on classic dishes.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privv, a capital project management software provider, is hopping onto the restaurant scene. Situated majestically over the tranquil canal in Old Town Scottsdale, the company's new restaurant, Grenouille, promises an unforgettable dining experience.
Grenouille, named after the French word for frog, is making waves with its innovative concept of serving delectable vegan frog-inspired dishes. The chefs have masterfully crafted a menu that celebrates the flavors of the lily pad while catering to the most discerning palates.
"We wanted to bring something unique to the table," says Master Chef and Janitorial Arts Manager Joe Phillips. He is one of the culinary geniuses behind Grenouille's riveting menu. "Frogs are known for their agility and diversity, and we wanted to capture that essence by offering a vegan twist on classic dishes."
With its charming ambiance and picturesque views of the canal, Grenouille provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience. Whether you're enjoying a bromantic dinner for two or celebrating a special occasion with friends and family, Grenouille promises to delight.
"We got the idea from project management where 'eating the frog' is the process of identifying your most difficult task of the day and completing it before you do any other work," says the Main Server and Culinary Expedition Organizer, Ville Houttu. "Although the canal is known to inhabit frogs, they won’t be served on our menu. All our recipes are vegan."
"Dining should be a realistic experience, and therefore, our architect designed a facility without any doors. From the moment you jump through our window, you'll be transported to a world where imagination knows no ponds," says Michael Malloy, Fork-Rocking OG and Valet Barking Manager.
As part of the grand opening celebration, Grenouille will be offering special events throughout the month, including intuitive frog-themed trivia nights and scalable live music; Funk That Lily Pad on Thursdays and Swamp Screams of Metalcore Mudness on Fridays.
Join us jumping for joy in an unforgettable opening on April 1, which also happens to be April Fools Day.
