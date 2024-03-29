Alliance Background Welcomes Dawn Rodak as Director of Professional Development and Advanced Learning Initiatives
Alliance Background is thrilled to welcome Dawn Rodak, as the Director of Professional Development and Advanced Learning Initiatives.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, the leading provider of cutting-edge background screening solutions, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our team, Dawn Rodak, as the Director of Professional Development and Advanced Learning Initiatives.
Dawn brings an impressive array of skills and experience to her role. Her unstoppable drive, infectious enthusiasm, and stellar interpersonal skills make her a perfect fit for our dynamic team. With a background in human resources, Dawn has excelled in coaching, team development, and spearheading organizational improvements.
Her expertise in talent management and program development is unparalleled. Dawn's innovative approach has led to the creation of numerous training curriculums aimed at enhancing organizational effectiveness and employee growth. Her commitment to continuous improvement is evident in her meticulous approach to consultation and evaluation.
With a glittering resume boasting roles at top-tier institutions such as Webster University, DeVry University, LeTourneau University, and Florida International University, Dawn has managed budgets, overseen faculty, and led strategic planning initiatives with unmatched passion and expertise. Armed with a Master of Science in Education and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Miami, graduating Magna Cum Laude with Departmental Honors, Dawn is a force to be reckoned with.
Active in the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) as well as various professional associations and community organizations, Dawn has made significant contributions to her field and the community at large. Her involvement spans leadership roles in women's ministries, alumni associations, and fraternity organizations, highlighting her commitment to service and engagement.
“We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Dawn Rodak to our Alliance Background family," said Curt Schwall, Executive Vice President at Alliance Background LLC. "With her unparalleled skills and proven track record, she's set to elevate our training and development initiatives to new heights of excellence.”
Join us in welcoming Dawn Rodak to Alliance Background LLC!
About Alliance Background, LLC:
As a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure unparalleled service and support for its clients.
