Proficio Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Report provides "co-managed security monitoring as services that provide remote maintenance and monitoring of client-owned threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) capable products.”
Proficio, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Provider, today announced they were named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services . We believe that this recognition underscores Proficio's commitment to empowering clients with flexible co-managed security monitoring services, particularly through their SOC-as-a-Service delivery model.
In their Market Guide, Gartner states, “Threat detection, investigation and response products are challenging to deploy, maintain, and operate. Co-managed security monitoring services aid security and risk management leaders in the operation, configuration, and maintenance of these products with a lower SOC staffing overhead.”
Leveraging its global network of Modern Security Operations Centers (MSOCs), Proficio offers adaptable and comprehensive co-managed security monitoring services. Whether providing off-hours support for clients' SOC or delivering 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and triage of suspicious activities, Proficio ensures robust protection. Through their MDR service, clients can benefit from a range of solutions, including cloud-native SIEM/SOAR/XDR or support SOC-as-a-Service, that provides seamless integration with client-owned endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) platforms such as Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, or Elastic SIEM.
Proficio goes further by enabling direct integration with clients' SOAR or ITSM platforms using ServiceNow eBonding or offering a SOAR-as-a-Service solution equipped with customized incident response playbooks and an automated threat response solution called Active Defense.
Central to Proficio's approach is business context modeling, which enables them to understand each client's unique environment, including zones, criticalities, vulnerabilities, priorities, and policies. This deep understanding enhances threat validation and enriches alerting, enabling actionable and rapid responses to potential threats.
“We view our recognition as a resounding validation of the value we bring to our clients, characterized by comprehensive and flexible service models tailored to meet individual client needs,” says Brad Taylor, CEO at Proficio.
Proficio was also recognized in the Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Pete Shoard, Al Price, Mitchell Schneider, Craig Lawson, Andrew Davies, 14 Feb. 2023.
"We are excited to be recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in their latest Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier managed cybersecurity services that meet the evolving needs of our clients," says Brad Taylor, CEO at Proficio.
For Gartner members, the full report can be accessed here.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber-attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provide 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
1 Gartner, Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, Andrew Davies, Angel Berrios, 4 March 2024.
Matthew Pugh
Proficio, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Provider, today announced they were named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services . We believe that this recognition underscores Proficio's commitment to empowering clients with flexible co-managed security monitoring services, particularly through their SOC-as-a-Service delivery model.
In their Market Guide, Gartner states, “Threat detection, investigation and response products are challenging to deploy, maintain, and operate. Co-managed security monitoring services aid security and risk management leaders in the operation, configuration, and maintenance of these products with a lower SOC staffing overhead.”
Leveraging its global network of Modern Security Operations Centers (MSOCs), Proficio offers adaptable and comprehensive co-managed security monitoring services. Whether providing off-hours support for clients' SOC or delivering 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and triage of suspicious activities, Proficio ensures robust protection. Through their MDR service, clients can benefit from a range of solutions, including cloud-native SIEM/SOAR/XDR or support SOC-as-a-Service, that provides seamless integration with client-owned endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) platforms such as Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, or Elastic SIEM.
Proficio goes further by enabling direct integration with clients' SOAR or ITSM platforms using ServiceNow eBonding or offering a SOAR-as-a-Service solution equipped with customized incident response playbooks and an automated threat response solution called Active Defense.
Central to Proficio's approach is business context modeling, which enables them to understand each client's unique environment, including zones, criticalities, vulnerabilities, priorities, and policies. This deep understanding enhances threat validation and enriches alerting, enabling actionable and rapid responses to potential threats.
“We view our recognition as a resounding validation of the value we bring to our clients, characterized by comprehensive and flexible service models tailored to meet individual client needs,” says Brad Taylor, CEO at Proficio.
Proficio was also recognized in the Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Pete Shoard, Al Price, Mitchell Schneider, Craig Lawson, Andrew Davies, 14 Feb. 2023.
"We are excited to be recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in their latest Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier managed cybersecurity services that meet the evolving needs of our clients," says Brad Taylor, CEO at Proficio.
For Gartner members, the full report can be accessed here.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber-attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provide 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
1 Gartner, Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, Andrew Davies, Angel Berrios, 4 March 2024.
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for Proficio
+1 443-527-1552
email us here